Arizona Theatre Company Names David Ira Goldstein's Successor

David Ivers, the new artistic director for Arizona Theatre Company. Courtesy of Arizona Theatre Company

After a nationwide search, Arizona Theatre Company's board of directors has named David Ivers as its new artistic director. Ivers, who most recently served as artistic director at Utah Shakespeare Festival, will begin his new role on July 1.

Now in its 50th season, the professional theater company performs a full season of classic to contemporary theater in both Phoenix and Tucson.

Its current artistic director, David Ira Goldstein, will remain with the company until June 30. Moving forward, he'll serve as artistic director emeritus.