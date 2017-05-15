menu

Arizona Theatre Company Names David Ira Goldstein's Successor

Arizona Theatre Company Names David Ira Goldstein's Successor

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
David Ivers, the new artistic director for Arizona Theatre Company.
After a nationwide search, Arizona Theatre Company's board of directors has named David Ivers as its new artistic director. Ivers, who most recently served as artistic director at Utah Shakespeare Festival, will begin his new role on July 1.

Now in its 50th season, the professional theater company performs a full season of classic to contemporary theater in both Phoenix and Tucson.

Its current artistic director, David Ira Goldstein, will remain with the company until June 30. Moving forward, he'll serve as artistic director emeritus.

“The search process, guided and organized by consulting and executive recruiting firm AlbertHall & Associates, was extensive and, ultimately, incredibly rewarding with the hiring of David Ivers,” says Lynne Wood Dusenberry, chair of the theater company's board of directors.

“There were a number of truly wonderful candidates for the position," Dusenberry says, "but David was clearly the right person to build upon David Ira Goldstein’s remarkable artistic legacy and guide Arizona Theatre Company to the next level of success."

Ivers was artistic director at the Utah Shakespeare Festival for seven years, having acted and directed in more than 50 productions with the company over 20 years.

Ivers hails from San Rafael, California, and holds a master of fine arts degree from the University of Minnesota.

During his tenure at Utah Shakespeare Festival, Ivers helped lead a $40 million facilities expansion that included two new theaters, plus a new rehearsal hall, costume shop, and administrative offices. He also led the launch of several new initiatives, including a new plays development program.

Previously, Ivers served as associate artistic director at Portland Repertory Theatre. He has appeared in and directed productions at some of the nation’s top regional theaters, including The Guthrie Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, South Coast Repertory Theatre, and Pioneer Theatre Company.

Ivers also served as resident artist with the Denver Center Theatre Company, building more than 40 productions as an actor and director during the course of a decade.

“Because of the richness of the cultural offerings and heritage in both Tucson and Phoenix, I’m humbled and excited about Arizona Theatre Company’s impact, contribution and potential as we start the next half century,” Ivers says in a May 15 press release issued by Arizona Theatre Company.

“ATC has been and should be the crown cultural jewel of Arizona," Ivers says.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

