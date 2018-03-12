Everything You Need to Know About Art Detour 2018

For 30 years, Art Detour has put the spotlight on creatives in downtown Phoenix. For its 2018 edition, the event has a new twist.

It will expand to a six-day affair, and include some new components – such as symposiums and a focus on distinct art districts designed to make navigating the local arts landscape a bit easier.

Art Detour comprises a collection of events that people can pick and choose from. It kicks off Thursday, March 15, and runs through Tuesday, March 20. Most, but not all, of the events are free.

It's organized by Artlink, a nonprofit focused on connecting artists, businesses, and community members. That’s why the Art Detour map includes retail and dining options, in addition to visual and performing arts venues.

For Artlink president Catrina Kahler, Art Detour is about a lot more than art.

"There's a great synergy between art, the community, and economic development," she says. "The development of Roosevelt Row, Grand Avenue, and the Warehouse District is very related to the efforts of the arts and culture community."

Not everyone sees that as a plus.

In recent years, development has pushed out Roosevelt Row art venues including Five15 Arts and Lotus Contemporary. And a beloved mural by El Mac was vandalized just last month after a yearlong controversy about building renovations making it harder for people to see the mural.

But that’s not stopping Tess Mosko Scherer, a relatively new member of the Eye Lounge artist collective located in Roosevelt Row, from looking on the bright side.

“I’m excited about doing my first Art Detour,” Scherer says. “It reminds me that there’s something bigger than myself, and it’s a way to connect to the larger art community beyond Eye Lounge.”

At Bentley Gallery, for instance, the Xico Inc. Collective will make large-scale prints using a steamroller on Sunday, March 18. For gallery owner Bentley Calverley, who sits on the Artlink board of directors, it’s a sign that Art Detour is growing in new directions.

“It’s time we took Art Detour to the next level,” Calverley says.

Kahler agrees. “During the next 30 years, we’ll be talking less about if art is important, and more about how we make art part of the authentic growth of our city.”

EXPAND Artist Valerie Hunt struck this pose with a Pete Deise sculpture during Art Detour 2017. Lynn Trimble

Here’s everything you need to know about Art Detour 2018 – including basic logistics and must-see exhibitions.

When: Art Detour 30 launches with a gala on Thursday, March 15. From Friday, March 16, to Sunday, March 18, the focus is on art venues like galleries and artist studios. Symposiums are scheduled for Monday, March 19, and Tuesday, March 20.

Where: Three art districts have a designated day during Art Detour. For Roosevelt Row, it's Friday, March 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. For Grand Avenue, it's Saturday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the Warehouse District, it's Sunday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Head to any district during its designated time, and you'll find plenty of Art Detour offerings.

Pricing: Most events are free, but you’ll want to bring money for food, drink, and art. Most galleries will have work for sale, in a wide variety of styles and price points. It's a good opportunity to start or enhance your art collection.

EXPAND Look for David Osowski's new mural for Valley Metro located at Central and Roosevelt. Lynn Trimble

Getting around: You’ll find low-cost rental Grid Bikes around downtown Phoenix. If you’re going to Roosevelt Row, the closest Valley Metro light rail stop is Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Trolleys will also be circulating around Art Detour locations Friday through Sunday.

Parking: Bring money for parking meters or parking lots, in case you don't snag a free spot. Find information on parking options, including lot locations and parking fees, on the Downtown Phoenix website.

Weather: Expect temperatures around 70 degrees during Art Detour. As of this writing, rain is expected on Saturday, March 17.

Food and drink: Art Detour is a great excuse to check out local food, coffee, and cocktail options, but also keep an eye out for the occasional truck. If you need help picking dining or drink options, see the latest at New Times’ food section. When you get to Grand Avenue, keep an eye out for Abe Zucca’s recent portrait of Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza.

Wear: Comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, and casual attire. Hats and sunglasses also will come in handy. If you want to rock some fresh T-shirts for Art Detour, head to MADE Art Boutique, Phoenix General, Practical Art, or other small businesses that carry clothing with designs by local artists.

Bring: A water bottle, phone charger, and tip money (for baristas, street musicians, trolley drivers, and such). You’ll need cash for some events, as well.

EXPAND The Lodge Art Studio, which is also a gallery space. Lynn Trimble

Now that you've got the basics, you can start planning the specifics of your Art Detour experience. To simplify the process, we've put together a list of happenings — organized by category, from murals to studio tours.

Must-See Exhibitions

You’ll find dozens of exhibitions happening during Art Detour, including these shows that should make your must-see list. Some have related artist talks or performances, which we’ve noted for your convenience. Nearly all these shows are free, and many have additional days/hours beyond the ones we've highlighted below.

Artlink Exhibit

Warehouse215 at Bentley Projects

Thursday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Artlink presents a single-night exhibition of work by more than two dozen artists, as part of its Art d’Core Gala. Featured artists include Malena Barnhart, Bill Dambrova, Sam Fresquez, and Randy Slack. Tickets are $20 each or $30 for couples. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Art Detour Group Show

The Lodge Art Studio

Opens Friday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Check out work by more than a dozen artists working in diverse media, including Lexi Bowers, Christopher Jagmin, Damian Jim, Abbey Messmer, Rafael Navarro, and Danielle Wood. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Detail of a piece featured in Cydnei Mallory's exhibition at Step Gallery. Cydnei Mallory

“A Thin Line”

Step Gallery

Opens Friday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

See work by Cydnei Mallory, who uses unconventional materials such as hair nets and silicon to address stereotypes involving gender, sexuality, and class. The exhibit comprises a series of sculptures that "explore literal actions with literal materials" by using familiar objects in unexpected ways. Get more information on the Facebook event page.

"Before We Forget Ourselves"

monOrchid

Opens Friday, March 16, 7 to 9 p.m.

Explore work by Sky Black, who considers intersections between people, animals, and the natural world. Black paints surreal landscapes that prompt reflection on the ways human impulses impact the environment. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

"Contemporary Culture"

Xico Hot Box Galleries

Opens Friday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

The Xico Inc. Collective presents its first round of exhibitions as the new curators for a trio of shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. The shows feature work by Latino and indigenous artists. Get details on the Art Detour website.

EXPAND Checking out a previous exhibition at {9} The Gallery. Lynn Trimble

“Deck’d”

{9} The Gallery

Opens Friday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

See how more than 50 artists transformed skateboards into work of art, in an exhibition presented by {9} founder Laura Dragon and new {9} managers Carrie Beth and Sean McGarry. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Devorah Sperber

Bentley Gallery

Sunday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out work by Devorah Sperber, who uses spools of thread to create mixed-media art inspired by famous artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Andy Warhol. She’ll be giving an artist talk at the gallery at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. Learn more on the gallery Facebook page.

“Mutant Piñata Show”

Weird Garden at 1008 North 15th Avenue

Opens Friday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Beatrice Moore presents her annual art show featuring dozens of creative piñata-inspired work by artists and other community members. Show up Saturday, March 17, between 1 and 5 p.m., to make your own piñata (piñata forms and basic craft supplies provided), which you can take home or add to the show. Learn more on the Art Detour website.

EXPAND Work by Shannon Ludington, whose work will be exhibited at the ASU Art Museum Project Space. Lynn Trimble

“To See the Words Unspoken"

ASU Art Museum Project Space

Opens Friday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

See Shannon Ludington’s installation exploring “the community and rituals surrounding textiles traditionally made by women.” Friday’s opening reception includes an 8 p.m. performance. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Unceded Hearts/Unceded Minds”

Northlight Gallery

Sunday, March 18, 1 to 3 p.m.

Explore work by several indigenous photographers, including Douglas Miles Sr., who prints photographic images on blankets. Artists will discuss their work during a 7 p.m. panel on Friday, March 16. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Laura Korch-Bailey in her artist studio at Grant Street Studios. Lynn Trimble

Studio Visits/Tours

Open Studios

Grant Street Studios

Saturday and Sunday, March 17 and 18, noon to 6 p.m.



Explore studios for ASU School of Art graduate students, and see a group exhibition of their work. Several artists will be on hand to discuss their work, and do demonstrations on 3-D printing, ceramics, cyanotype photography, indigo dyeing, life drawing, and printmaking. Get more information, including demonstration times, on the Facebook event page.

Artist Studio Tour

Various Locations

Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m.

Explore Bentley Gallery studios for several artists, including Idakatherine Graver, Chris Raypole, and Katharine Leigh Simpson. Then take a group trolley tour of eight additional studios – including Puppet Pie, The Artery, The Hive, and Szabo Studios. Learn more on the Art Detour website.

EXPAND Mural previously painted by Lucretia Torva in the Oak Street Alley near 14th Street. Lynn Trimble

Murals

Oak Street Alley Mural Festival

1400 block of East Oak Street

Sunday, March 18, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stop by the Oak Street Alley, where more than a dozen artists will be live-painting murals. Participating artists include Lalo Cota, Edgar Fernandez, JJ Horner, Maggie Keane, Aztec Smurf, Lucretia Torva, and Volar. Artists will lead stencil and wheat paste workshops between 9 and 11 a.m., and community mural workshops between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Live music starts at 3 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Brandi Porter, Kelsey Eberle, Eunique Yazzie, Rosie Magaña, and Lakota Scott at the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area. Lynn Trimble

Hike and Bike

The Walk

Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area

Saturday, March 17, 7 to 11 a.m.

The Museum of Walking is holding its second annual contemplative walk traversing three miles inside the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area. Tickets to the silent, artist-led walk are $25. Proceeds benefit museum programs. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Pedal to the Metal

CityScape

Saturday, March 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

Downtown Phoenix Inc. reveals the winning designs for its PHX Bike Rack Project, which will put artist-designed racks around the downtown core. While you’re there, check out an exhibition by artists and bike enthusiasts including Andy Brown. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND You'll find this art by Linda Ingraham at Found:RE Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Nightlife

Art d’Core Gala

Bentley Projects

Thursday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Art Detour kicks off with a celebration of arts and culture. The evening includes a 7:15 p.m. toast with Mayor Greg Stanton, followed by art, music, and dancing. Creative cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Friday Night After Party

Found:RE Phoenix

Friday, March 16, 9 pm. to midnight

Explore art throughout the hotel’s public spaces during this party that includes a soundtrack by DJ Rani G. Learn more on the Art Detour website.

EXPAND John Henry Waddell sculpture at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center. Lynn Trimble

More Happenings

On Central

CityScape

Saturday, March 17, 2 to 9 p.m.

See Central Avenue transformed into a fashion runway, along with work by local artists, performances, and pop-up shops as part of a three-day art and fashion experience. Look for work by nine artists during the day on Saturday — including Nyla Lee, Chelsi Rossi, and Danielle Wood. Then check out LED projections of art by Lisa Von Hoffner, Rembrandt Quiballo, Anthony Denaro, Mark Freedman, and the Fortoul Brothers at night. Tickets are $25. Get more information on the event website.

Xico's Steamroller Sunday

Bentley Projects

Sunday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

See a new twist on printmaking as artists use a steamroller to make prints in the Bentley Projects parking lot. The event also includes printmaking demonstrations and artisan vendors. More than a dozen artists are participating, including Damian Charette, Monica Crespo, Sam Gomez, Martin Moreno, and Frank Ybarra. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Art Detour at Carver Museum

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

Sunday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out live painting and an exhibition of work by African American artists. While you're there, check out the second casting for John Henry Waddell’s That Which Might Have Been, Birmingham, 1963. The sculpture honors four African-American girls killed in a church bombing. It’s a beautiful piece, placed in a haunting setting that magnifies its impact. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND People gather for a recent event at Phoenix Art Museum. Lynn Trimble

Symposiums

The Intersection of Art + Architecture

Crescent Ballroom

Monday, March 19, 4 to 8 p.m.

It’s the first day of a two-day Creative City Symposium developed with Phoenix Community Alliance. The focus is architecture. The event begins with a networking happy hour. Featured speaker Alexandra Lange, architecture critic for Curbed NYC, will speak at 6 p.m. A panel discussion about art and architecture will follow. Tickets are $10. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Artist + Collectors Night

Phoenix Art Museum

Tuesday, March 20, 4 to 8 p.m.

For day two of the Creative City Symposium, Joshua Rose, editor of American Art Collector, leads a panel discussion for artists and collectors. Topics to be addressed include curating, collecting, and contemporary art trends. Tickets are $10. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Art Detour 30 runs from Thursday, March 15, to Tuesday, March 20. Find additional details on the Art Detour 30 website.

