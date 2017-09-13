Here's Your Guide to Third Friday Art Shows in Phoenix This September

Pace yourself. There's an awful lot of art out there this month, and a whole new crop of shows opening on Third Friday in Phoenix. Your best bet is getting an early start, and checking out everything in one part of town before moving on. We've organized a dozen fresh shows by region, to help you see more art in less time. (We've also included details about the first exhibition at the new Royse Contemporary gallery in Scottsdale.)

Roosevelt Row

“at a glacier’s pace”

See new work by Eye Lounge member Tawny Kerr, who explores impermanence on a glacial timeline using confectionary sculptures, paintings, and photographs that prompt reflection on memory, place, and our relationship to the environment. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

See work by Jen Urso presented by Rhetorical Galleries in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row.

“Looking Closer: Useless Maps”

Responding to citizen apathy amid tumultuous events in American culture, Phoenix artist Jen Urso has created new work that addresses spacial, mental, and emotional navigation. Third Friday hours for her exhibition, being presented by Rhetorical Galleries in one of three Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries, are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Rhetorical Galleries Facebook page.

See work by Isaiah Vigil (a.k.a. PRMANNT) at Palabra in Roosevelt Row. Isaiah Vigil

"Foreverland"

Explore ink-on-paper work by Isaiah Vigil (a.k.a. PRMANNT), an emerging artist heavily influenced by graffiti, music, fashion, and film. Third Friday hours at Palabra are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Palabra Facebook page.

See work by Michelle Terry-Helmick and additional artists at Coe House in Roosevelt Row. Michelle Terry-Helmick

"High Contrast"

Artists Michelle Terry-Helmick, Erik Karvonen, and Alex Bañuelos are exploring form, line, and contrast at Coe House as they present work created primarily in black and white. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

See work by Kimberly Robinson and several additional artists at the Herberger Gallery at Arizona Center. Kimberly Robinson

“Nature Nurtures Us”

Thirty Arizona artists working in diverse media present pieces inspired by nature for a group show at the Herberger Gallery at Arizona Center. Featured artists include Cyndy Carstens, Bruce Boyce, Jill Freidberg, and Jim Witkowski. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

“Chocolate and Art”

Check out this group show featuring work by local artists working in various media. The 21-and-over event at monOrchid gallery includes live music, body painting, and free chocolate. Third Friday hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Learn more, and get tickets (which run $15), on the Chocolate and Art Facebook page.

See work by several artists, including Taylor James, at Modified Arts in Roosevelt Row. Taylor James

"To Live Without Borders"

Artists Miriam Del Saz, Taylor James, Janet Diaz, Sam Fresquez, Humberto Saenz, and Andrew Caruso explore the impact of real and imagined borders on the American ethos. Third Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Modified Arts website.

See work by Robert Gentile and many additional artists at Grand ArtHaus. Robert Gentile/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Grand Avenue

“Rise and Grind”

Grand ArtHaus celebrates its first anniversary with a group show featuring work by dozens of artists working in diverse media, music by DJ Fact135, and an art raffle. Third Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Find more information on the event Facebook page.

"In Process"

Abe Zucca presents new work, including three large portraits of his children alongside three smaller portraits. Each reflects new rhythmic stylizations and impasto textures of the brush. Third Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m. at Abe Zucca Gallery. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

See Katharine Leigh Simpson's solo exhibition at Adapt Gallery at Bentley Projects. Katharine Leigh Simpson

Warehouse District

“Reviving the Imagination”

Phoenix artist Katharine Leigh Simpson presents an installation reviving elements of her “We Are” series for Herberger Theater Center, inspired by forests, crystal, and waterfalls. It’s happening at the Adapt Gallery, located inside The Studios at Bentley Projects. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

“Dine in or Take Away”

See works created by ASU art students who traveled in Germany, Italy, and Greece during the summer, then reflected on what it means to be a tourist or guest moving through an unfamiliar place. Featured media include video, painting, and performative objects, to name a few. Third Friday hours at Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the ASU Events website.

See work by several artists, including Erika Lynne Hanson, at Step Gallery. Erika Lynne Hanson

Central Corridor

“People U Like”

Shortcut Gallery, an art space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe, presents a series of works by artist Danielle Kump, which explore the ways people engage through various social media platforms. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Shortcut Gallery Facebook page.

"La DADA"

Cut Paste PHX presents a group exhibition inspired by the Dada movement of the early 20th century, which included artists working in media that included collage and photomontage. Third Friday hours at Megaphone PHX are 7 to 9 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

See work by several artists, including Monica Aissa Martinez, at Royse Contemporary. Monica Aissa Martinez