ASU Art Museum Director Gordon Knox Named San Francisco Art Institute President

Jeanne Schaser, Julio Cesar Morales, and Gordon Knox of the ASU Art Museum. Lynn Trimble

ASU Art Museum director Gordon Knox has been named president of the San Francisco Art Institute, according to a November 10 announcement from the Institute's board of trustees.

Since January 2010, Knox has served as director of ASU Art Museum, located on the University's Tempe campus. During his tenure at ASU, he saw the establishment of an international residency program, brought notable international exhibitions to the Museum, and launched several new initiatives with diverse collaborators. Prior to joining the University, he was director of global initiatives at the Stanford Humanities Lab.

“... [Knox] fully understands and is inspired by the challenges of leading a center of higher learning focused on the fine arts," Chris Tellis says in the announcement. "Gordon will provide SFAI with dynamic leadership at a time when the entire San Francisco creative community is undergoing an unprecedented renaissance with expanded museums and galleries and opportunities for artists to study and thrive.”

Steven J. Tepper, dean of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, has an aside with ASU Art Museum Director, Gordon Knox. Ash Ponders

Knox will join the Institute in January of 2017. He assumes the role from provost and senior vice president Rachel Schreiber, who has been serving as interim president for the past year.

"From Abstract Expressionism to the Beat Generation and on to the heart of the counterculture..., SFAI has remained fearless in its advancement of the flow of ideas," Knox says in the announcement. "It is an honor to be invited into this institution and to join its brilliant team as we explore 21st-century challenges and opportunities. I am grateful, excited, and eager to be part of this community of cultural thinkers.”

ASU Art Museum has not announced Knox's successor.