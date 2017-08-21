Miki Garcia Named Director of ASU Art Museum

EXPAND Miki Garcia has been named the new director of ASU Art Museum. Kendall Klein

Arizona State University Art Museum has selected Miki Garcia to serve as its next director. Garcia will officially begin on Friday, December 1.

"I am so excited to join the Arizona State University Art Museum," Garcia says in the August 21 press release announcing her new position. In the release, Garcia praises the university for assuming fundamental responsibility for the communities it serves.

Garcia is the former director and chief curator for the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara in California.