ASU Galleries Director Grant Vetter on Embracing Phoenix's Madness

Meet ASU gallery director Grant Vetter. Courtesy of Grant Vetter

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 18. Grant Vetter.

Whether he can't stop, won't stop, or falls somewhere in between, Grant Vetter doesn't need motivation.

"I don't think in terms of motivation," the 38-year-old Valley resident says. "I just never stop doing the things I love."

Those things? They mainly revolve around the arts.

Vetter is a curator, arts aficionado, and writer whose dedication to creative pursuits tends to rule his days and nights. He runs Tempe contemporary art space Fine Art Complex 1101, writes for the Arts Beacon, and serves as the galleries director at Arizona State University.

"Anyone who reads this and 'likes' ASU Step Gallery, ASU Harry Wood Gallery, ASU Gallery 100 on Facebook has my sincere thanks for supporting the incredible work of the ASU graduates and our amazing local artists who exhibit there," Vetter says.

Certainly, it's a grind. But it's also inspiring. As a self-described life-long learner, Vetter says he finds inspiration in "people who make art, write, dance, act, or do what most of the world doesn't consider to be 'real jobs.'"

His proximity to artists — "the best people on the planet" — makes the sometimes hectic schedule, which recently included a weekend when Vetter found himself hanging two new shows in a matter of days, all worthwhile.

Next up on the agenda is a show titled "Parables of the Virtual." Vetter curated the exhibition, which opens September 17 at Fine Art Complex 1101 and features the work of James Angel, Lori Fenn, Tovah Goldfine, Lily Montgomery, Dewey Nelson, and Ben Willis.

The following month, he'll present "This Machine Kills," a show curated by the directors of the Mexi-Cali Biennial that opens on November 5 — just the weekend before the presidential election.

"It has great artists coming in from well beyond Arizona along with some of our very best Arizona natives," Vetter says, "not to mention that curators Ed Gomez and Luis G. Hernandez have been building the reputation of the Mexi-Cali Biennial to the point where it has been receiving international attention for some time now, so I'm honored to get to work with them at my space!"

A look inside the Tempe space Vetter runs. Image courtesy of Fine Art Complex 1101

I came to Phoenix with a broken heart, a pocket full of dreams, and handful of knowledge about how to get stuff done in the arts in unique and unusual ways.

Well, I stopped making art but I write art criticism and I curate full time ... and I consider them both to be an art, and I do it because I forgot to stop writing and curating. That's how I do everything in life, I just forget to stop doing the things I love to do.

I'm most productive when I can be surprised each day by the next new challenge.

My inspiration wall is full of art.

I've learned most from every person who has ever spoke to me from their heart, followed their intuition until their dreams manifested as reality, and showed me how to live a better life today than how I was living the day before.

Good work should always destroy you utterly ... but in the best way possible.

Phoenix has to embrace its own madness. If you meet an artist here, they are hardcore about making art. They probably work in a studio that breaks 100 degrees on some days ... and nothing is stopping them. We have to embrace the character of our town and promote it well beyond the borders of the state!

