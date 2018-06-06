Here Are the Latest Plans to Bring an ASU Campus to Downtown Mesa

Here's where decisions about ASU coming to Mesa are taking place.

The City of Mesa and ASU are working to bring a new ASU campus to downtown Mesa, assuming they can get the funding. Mesa City Council approved the plan on Monday, June 4.

The plan includes creating an ASU facility measuring about 118,000 square feet on the corner of Center and Main Streets, adjacent to Mesa Arts Center.

The initial project budget is $63.5 million, which the city plans to raise by selling excise bonds. If the money isn't raised by July 1, 2019, Mesa can scrap the plan.