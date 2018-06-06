Here Are the Latest Plans to Bring an ASU Campus to Downtown Mesa

The City of Mesa and ASU are working to bring a new ASU campus to downtown Mesa, assuming they can get the funding. Mesa City Council approved the plan on Monday, June 4.
The plan includes creating an ASU facility measuring about 118,000 square feet on the corner of Center and Main Streets, adjacent to Mesa Arts Center.
The initial project budget is $63.5 million, which the city plans to raise by selling excise bonds. If the money isn't raised by July 1, 2019, Mesa can scrap the plan.
It’s not the first time Mesa and ASU have agreed to work together.
Mesa is already home to ASU’s Polytechnic campus. Both parties struck a deal to create an ASU campus in May 2016, only to put the idea on hold after voters failed to pass a sales-tax increase that would have funded its development.
Back then, Mesa Mayor John Giles called the city’s partnership with ASU “a perfect marriage for a lot of reasons.” He supports the current plan as well.
It calls for ASU to provide academic and research programming in several areas at the Mesa site. They include digital and sensory technology, film and media arts, and entrepreneurial support.
The previous plan also included early childhood education, but that’s not in the mix at this point. It also called for bringing the new facility online in Fall 2019.
The timeline for moving the new plan forward has yet to be announced.
ASU has agreed to bring at least 750 students to the Mesa campus within five years, in addition to 40 faculty and staff members. And they’ll provide 25 scholarships or stipends each year for Mesa residents focused on ASU programs in Mesa.
In addition, ASU will offer community events, such as 25 public film screenings, and 20 public events focused on entrepreneurial innovation.
How it all comes together remains to be seen.
Both Mesa and ASU will need to approve a city center master plan, design guidelines, and infrastructure before the project gets underway. Additional ASU facilities at the Mesa site may follow this first phase. But it's all dependent on raising needed funds.
So, what’s in it for Mesa?
According to the June 4 resolution, ASU’s presence “will assist in the creation of jobs and will otherwise improve and enhance the economic welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Mesa.”
