Arizona Commission on the Arts Awards $2.3 Million in Grants

Here's Everything We Know About Burton Barr Central Library's Closure


Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Dancers featured in Map of Broken Glass at Breaking Ground 2016.
Dancers featured in Map of Broken Glass at Breaking Ground 2016.
Carlos Arturo Velarde
Arizona Commission the Arts recently awarded $2,354,500 in grant funding to Arizona schools and nonprofit organizations. The awards, which went to 234 groups, were announced by press release on Thursday, July 20.

The commission is one of 56 state and jurisdictional arts agencies across the U.S. These grants are part of its fiscal year 2018 budget, which is in effect from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018.

More than half these grants were awarded to Maricopa County nonprofit organizations and schools. Collectively, those groups received $1,259,500 in grant funding.

Last year, Arizona Commission on the Arts awarded 239 grants for fiscal year 2017 totaling $2,266,000. This year's funding is an increase of $88,500.

The grants play an important role in helping the commission achieve its goal of increasing access to the arts for all of Arizona's citizens, according to Bob Booker, executive director for Arizona Commission on the Arts.

"The commission utilizes its grant program to provide essential investment in communities across Arizona," Booker says in the release announcing the awards.

These fiscal year 2018 grants were awarded in four categories: community investment grants, festival grants, arts learning collaboration grants, and lifelong arts engagement grants. Grants awarded range from $1,500 to $60,000.

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, on the Mesa Arts Center campus.
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, on the Mesa Arts Center campus.
Lynn Trimble

Grants are awarded through review panels led by governor-appointed members of Arizona Commission on the Arts. Recipients are chosen based on several factors, such as community investment, quality of programming, fiscal ingenuity, and responsible stewardship of public funds, according to the release.

Four metro Phoenix organizations received the largest grants within Maricopa Country: Mesa Arts Center, Heard Museum, Phoenix Art Museum, and Childsplay. Each received a $47,000 community investment grant, which provides general operating support.

Community investment grants for $40,000 went to several Phoenix-based organizations, including Arizona Opera Company, Ballet Arizona, Children's Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Phoenix Symphony Association, and Phoenix Theatre.

Dozens of smaller organizations in the Valley received community investment grants as well, including Center Dance Ensemble ($7,500), iTheatre Collaborative ($4,500), Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art ($5,000), Space 55 Theatre Ensemble ($2,000), nueBOX ($4,500), and Stray Cat Theatre ($5,000).

Other groups in Maricopa County also won grants for fiscal year 2018.

Seven schools received arts learning collaboration grants.Those grants are designed to enhance the work of arts educators, classroom teachers, and school-based arts programs through collaborative projects.

Six groups, including Arizona State University, won lifelong arts engagement grants that help community groups, social service organizations, or governmental entities partner with professional teaching artists or arts organizations. Grants in these categories range from $1,500 to $2,500.

Festival grants went to 14 groups based in metro Phoenix, including CONDER/Dance, which presents its annual Breaking Ground festival at Tempe Center for the Arts, and the Latina Dance Project, which just presented the first Phoenix iteration of the BlakTina Dance Festival launched several years ago in Los Angeles.

Other festival grant winners include the Arab American Festival, Arizona Asian American Festival, Artlink, Japanese Friendship Garden, Phoenix Blues Society, Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, India Association of Phoenix, Arizona Aloha Festival, Arizona Matsuri, City of Mirage, Cultural Coalition, and The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre. Each received a $2,000 or $3,000 festival grant.

Space 55 won a community investment grant from Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Space 55 won a community investment grant from Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Lauren Cusimano

Back in January 2015, The Bridge Initiative received a $6,000 grant from Arizona Commission on the Arts through a grants program called Art Tank. For those grants, organizations pitched their innovative arts program ideas to community members who voted afterwards to help select which groups got funding. The Art Tank grants are no longer awarded due to reduced arts funding from the Arizona Legislature.

During fiscal year 2017, Arizona's budget allocated $1.5 million for the arts. That's the same amount included in the state's 2018 budget, totaling $9.82 billion. Governor Doug Ducey signed the budget into law on March 12.

Despite the reduced funding, and his decision to retire from Arizona Commission on the Arts after August 7 this year, Booker remains optimistic about the role of arts and culture in Arizona.

"The arts are an economic driver, enhance the education of our young people, and create opportunities for dialogue and understanding among and within Arizona's diverse communities," Booker says.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts
Related Locations

Mesa Arts Center
More Info
More Info

1 E. Main St.
Mesa, AZ 85211

480-644-6500

www.mesaartscenter.com/main.aspx

Heard Museum
More Info
More Info

2301 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-252-8848

www.heard.org

Phoenix Art Museum
More Info
More Info

1625 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-257-1222

www.phxart.org

Ballet Arizona
More Info
More Info

2835 E. Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-381-0184

www.balletaz.org

Arizona Opera Co
More Info
More Info

4600 N. 12th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014-4005

602-266-7464

www.azopera.com

Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix/Ro Ho En
More Info
More Info

1125 N. Third Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-256-3204

www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org

Space 55 Theatre
More Info
More Info

636 E. Pierce St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-663-4032

www.space55.org

Childsplay
More Info
More Info

900 S. Mitchell Dr.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-921-5700

www.childsplayaz.org

Phoenix Symphony
More Info
More Info

1 N. 1st St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004-2357

602-495-1117

www.phoenixsymphony.org

Tempe Center for the Arts
More Info
More Info

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-350-2822

www.tempe.gov/index

