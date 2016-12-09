AZ Fashion HQ Opens in Tempe This Weekend

EXPAND Join the AZ Fashion HQ opening night fundraiser event for passport stamps, a fashion show, and prizes. Ryan Walsh

Get ready to see the hashtag #growazfashion more than a few times this weekend, as the grand opening of the AZ Fashion HQ, 132 East Sixth Street in Tempe, is happening from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 10.

The AZ Apparel Foundation, LabelHorde, AZ Fashion Source, and the City of Tempe are showcasing the three-story, 23,000-square-foot Tempe building with a self-guided tour and fashion show as a fundraiser benefit for the AZ Apparel Foundation.

If there's one person who can represent all parties, it's Angela Johnson. She's a founder and partner of LabelHorde and AZ Fashion Source, chairman of the board at Arizona Apparel Foundation, and herself a fashion designer and instructor.

"After 15 years of working on trying to start a fashion industry in AZ, it’s finally happening!" Johnson says in an e-mail. "There has been a lot of progress on the sales and marketing side of the industry with so many great fashion weeks and brands trying to make Arizona their home, but the lack of local resources has been an issue for too long. The opening of the new fashion headquarters allows brands and designers to design and manufacture their product locally, making it much more likely they will stay in AZ and stay in business."

Here’s what to expect during AZ Fashion HQ's grand opening.

The night kicks off with Mayor Mark Mitchell performing a "fabric" cutting ceremony. Then, attendees will grab their “passports” at the door, using them to obtain stamps along a scavenger hunt and self-guided tour of the building. The passport later serves as a ticket for such raffle prizes as tickets to Scottsdale Fashion Week, locally designed clothing and accessories, and gift certificates to area eateries like Christopher’s, The Gladly, and The Vig.

There will also be an informational presentation by Arizona broadcaster Pat McMahon on the runway, where guests will be introduced to the board of directors. The presentation will be followed by a fashion show sponsored by LabelHorde and AZ Fashion Source featuring House of Holmes – created right there in the new HQ by Tabitha Sillin. Raffle and silent auction winners will then be announced to round out the night.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in cocktail attire. Libations can be found at the cash bar, and small plates will be available at a light-bite buffet.

Get a general admission ticket for standing room only with online registration and an open donation amount. Pre-purchase is required for seats on the runway. A $50 donation will get you a second-row seat, while a $100 donation can be made for a front-row seat.

For more information or to register, visit the #GrowAZFashion: The Opening of the AZ Fashion HQ Eventbrite page, and let your feed know your weekend plans with the Facebook event.

