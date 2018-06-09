6 Spa Treatments to Get You Through the Summer

In Phoenix New Times' 2018 Summer Guide, we're giving you plenty of ways to stay cool for the next several months in metro Phoenix, from jazz and cocktails to spa treatments and frozen delights.

Whether because it’s been baked by the sun or dried out by the constant assault of high-powered air conditioning, one thing is for sure: Your skin could use some extra TLC this summer.

Luckily for all of us who inhabit this desert paradise, this town is not only chock full of sweaty people, it’s also bursting with world-class spas. During the summer, these oases not only provide a perfect place to de-stress and detox, most of them offer treatments specifically designed to help you cool off.