Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During August 2017

Most of our favorite art spotted around metro Phoenix in August was by local creatives. Some were shown in traditional art spaces, but we also saw plenty of intriguing work in other places — including two hotels and an airport. August highlights included work featured in a new exhibition of Brazilian contemporary art at Phoenix Art Museum. Here's a look back at some of the best art the Valley had to offer last month.

Lineage

For her "Lineage" exhibition, Saskia Jordá is showing several works exploring the complexities of the human circulatory system, intertwined lines of individual and collective ancestry that infuse the human experience, and the artistic lineage of Jordá’s art practice. It's on view at Phoenix College's Eric Fischl Gallery through Thursday, September 28.

