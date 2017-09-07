menu

Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During August 2017

Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During August 2017

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
We spotted Saskia Jordá's Lineage at Eric Fischl Gallery.
We spotted Saskia Jordá's Lineage at Eric Fischl Gallery.
Lynn Trimble
Most of our favorite art spotted around metro Phoenix in August was by local creatives. Some were shown in traditional art spaces, but we also saw plenty of intriguing work in other places — including two hotels and an airport. August highlights included work featured in a new exhibition of Brazilian contemporary art at Phoenix Art Museum. Here's a look back at some of the best art the Valley had to offer last month.

Lineage
For her "Lineage" exhibition, Saskia Jordá is showing several works exploring the complexities of the human circulatory system, intertwined lines of individual and collective ancestry that infuse the human experience, and the artistic lineage of Jordá’s art practice. It's on view at Phoenix College's Eric Fischl Gallery through Thursday, September 28.

We spotted Abbey Messmer's Passage at Shortcut Gallery.
We spotted Abbey Messmer's Passage at Shortcut Gallery.
Abbey Messmer

Passage
Phoenix artist Abbey Messmer plays with underwater perspectives through painting and photography that prompt reflection on distorted realities and shifting perspectives. During August, her work was featured in a solo exhibition titled "go with the flow," presented in the Shortcut Gallery space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe.

We spotted work by Keila Alaver at Phoenix Art Museum.
We spotted work by Keila Alaver at Phoenix Art Museum.
Keila Alaver/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Sem título (Untitled)
This leather, photograph, and wood piece created by Brazilian artist Keila Alaver in 2000 is featured in the "Past/Future/Present: Contemporary Brazilian Art from the Museum of Modern Art, São Paulo" exhibition that continues through Sunday, December 31, at Phoenix Art Museum.

We spotted work by Tania Bolin at First Studio.
We spotted work by Tania Bolin at First Studio.
Tania Bolin

Rusty Tomato Patch
Through painting and mixed media, Yuma artist Tania Bolin documents ecosystems that are struggling to survive while examining the devastating possibility of their loss. Her work is part of "The Art of Science," a group exhibition that continues through Saturday, September 30, at First Studio.

We spotted work by Tiffany C. Bailey in Roosevelt Row.
We spotted work by Tiffany C. Bailey in Roosevelt Row.
Tiffany C. Bailey/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Scenes Framed for Viewing
In a recent solo exhibition titled "Scenes Framed for Viewing," shown by Rhetorical Galleries inside a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row, Tempe artist Tiffany C. Bailey showed porcelain work inspired by the topography of her southwestern Wisconsin childhood.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

