The Story Behind Leah Marche's Black Horizons Festival

Nearly a year ago, Leah Marche had an idea to unite creatives and highlight black excellence in the arts. So she founded Black Horizons Festival. Launched during Black History Month across Phoenix, the event celebrates excellence in black film.

Through February 18, Phoenix-based filmmakers are showcasing work with themes such as civil rights, black love, and forgotten elements of black history through features, short series, and animations. The festival is an event that spotlights these creators and their craft, and you can catch these topics brought to life on the big screen in different venues and locations that range across Phoenix, Mesa, and Tempe.

"There hasn't been a focus on black film creators, and we're in the environment where that medium is used more and more," Marche says. "We don't ever stop sharing their stories."