The Story Behind Roosevelt Row's Newest Mural

New mural in Roosevelt Row before artists finesse the final details.

Over Art Detour weekend, 14 artists painted a new collaborative mural at Roosevelt and Second streets in downtown Phoenix.

That's where Mike Davis of the Tempe-based architecture firm DAVIS owns a small corner lot next to monOrchid. For several years, it's served as a temporary park.

The mural was commissioned by Phoenix Center for the Arts, along with Continental Shift, an economic development consulting practice based in the city’s Evans Churchill neighborhood. In coming days, artists will do some some finishing touches.