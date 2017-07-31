Bruce Campbell Ash Vs Evil Dead. Renaissance Pictures

Hail to the king, baby. Bruce Campbell is coming to Phoenix.

The cult actor with a chin that rivals Jay Leno's, Campbell has been a regular on the fan convention circuit ever since his career-defining role as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead series. While Campbell has parlayed those three Evil Dead pictures into a star turn on Starz's gloriously gory Ash Vs Evil Dead TV show (season three is coming soon), he's also appeared in many other films and shows. Whether he's doing cameos in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films, portraying a decrepit Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep, or playing the perfect roguish sidekick on Xena and Burn Notice, Campbell brings a playful charm and wit to the small and big screens.

He also brings that wit to his work as a writer.