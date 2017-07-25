Here's How Many Books Were Destroyed in the Burton Barr Library Flood

EXPAND Sign posted at the entrance to the Burton Barr Central Library parking lot following the storm. Lynn Trimble

The total number of books damaged in the recent storm that damaged Burton Barr Central Library is 7,212, according to a July 21 update issued by Lee Franklin, the community relations manager for Phoenix Public Library.

The Central Phoenix literary hub has been the flagship library of the city's 17-branch system since 1995. Burton Barr's overall collection contains just over a half-million titles. Most of the damaged books were part of the reference section.

Designed by Phoenix architect Will Bruder, Burton Barr has been closed since Saturday, July 15, when the building was damaged during a monsoon. Initial reports indicated that a microburst caused damage in the building’s upper roof, resulting in a fire sprinkler leak that flooded each of the library’s five floors.