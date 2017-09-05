menu

Here’s What $2.5 Million Will Fix at Burton Barr Central Library

Why Are There So Many Fake Weddings in Metro Phoenix?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here’s What $2.5 Million Will Fix at Burton Barr Central Library

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Looking southeast towards Burton Barr Central Library from across the light rail tracks.EXPAND
Looking southeast towards Burton Barr Central Library from across the light rail tracks.
Lynn Trimble
A A

The city of Phoenix plans to spend $2.5 million on partial repairs for Burton Barr Central Library. The library sustained significant damage during a monsoon storm on July 15.

Designed by Phoenix architect Will Bruder, the five-story library opened in 1995. It’s the flagship for the Phoenix Public Library system, which includes 16 additional branches.

Burton Barr Central Library has been closed since July 15, when monsoon winds estimated at 50 miles per hour damaged the roof and activated a fifth-floor sprinkler system.

Corrosive pipes in the sprinkler system led to flooding on all five floors, according to an August 17 report prepared by Illinois-based engineering consulting firm Wiss, Janney, and Elstner Associates, Inc.

Previous maintenance reports indicated there were problems with the fifth-floor fire sprinkler system that could result in library flooding. The city is currently investigating why those were never fixed, says City Manager Ed Zuercher.

Related Stories

The council approved $2.5 million for repairs on August 30. Those funds will cover repairs on the first through fourth floors, for items such as drywall, flooring, ceilings, and painting.

It’s just the first step in fixing library damage.

Full repairs will likely run between $6 and $8 million, which includes replacing the roof and fifth-floor sprinkler system. The library plans to reopen in June 2018. Library officials have not indicated whether it might be possible to open with four floors in working order, before fifth-floor repairs are completed.

The $2.5 million project was awarded to Brycon Construction, which is already contracted to provide work for the city. Job orders over $2 million require City Council approval.

The city chose a current contractor rather than opening the process to competitive bids, citing the need to work expeditiously to get the library reopened for the public. It’s expected the work will take eight months to complete.

The City has not announced specific plans for repairs on the fifth floor, or replacing more than 7,200 books that were a total loss. Nor has it announced how much of the tab insurance will cover, or how it plans to pay for fixes that aren't covered.

It estimates that replacing the roof will cost $1.1 to $1.7 million, and take four to five months. Replacing the fifth-floor sprinkler system will likely cost $600,000 to $700,000 and take five to six months.

Library patrons are being directed to other Phoenix Public Library branches, where Burton Barr has shifted most of its staff and programs. The four branches located closest to Burton Barr will add Sunday hours starting September 10. Those branches are Harmon, Yucca, Ocotillo, and Century.

The library is exploring other ways to serve customers impacted by the temporary Burton Barr closure, including library pop-ups at various community venues.

Regular updates are being posted on the Phoenix Public Library website.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Burton Barr Central Library
More Info
More Info

1221 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-262-4636

www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >