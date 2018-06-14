Best Places to Shop for Arts and Culture Gifts for Father's Day

Shopping for the dad who loves both baseball and beautiful art? Or knows the names of more artists than athletes? We've got over a dozen places where you can find fun Father's Day gifts with an arts twist. Check them out, and you'll discover an intriguing assortment of gifts off the beaten path, even as you're supporting local arts and culture.

ASU Art Museum

The Museum Store offers an eclectic mix of books, home decor, and office accessories. Shop here for books about contemporary art, and a fun assortment of small, affordable works by local artists. Also check the store's nifty clearance section, where we spotted some great art catalogs on sale earlier this week. The museum also has a fun assortment of multipurpose cards, in case the generic offerings at your local drug store just aren't cutting it. And there's a gift shop at the museum's Ceramics Research Center, too. Visit asuartmuseum.asu.edu.

EXPAND Check out this Peter Nelson belt buckle at Heard Museum. Heard Museum

Heard Museum

The larger Heard Museum Shop features fine art and folk art created by Native artists from the Southwest, including Arizona. Our favorites include beautifully embellished belt buckles and bola ties. Hit their Books & More shop for more affordable fare, including culinary items. Also check out their greeting cards featuring student artwork and prints of works by local artists including the Fortoul Brothers. Other options include key rings and letter openers. Visit heard.org.

MADE Art Boutique

The retail space sells functional pieces including Phoenix-themed T-shirts and ceramics, plus additional works by 100 or so artists, most of them local. Recent fun finds include small paintings, naughty coffee cups, and drink coasters. We're smitten with their wall of hip magazines and fun selection of affordable gifts with a humorous twist. Pop into the adjacent Eye Lounge gallery while you're there, just to get your own art fix. Visit madephx.com.

EXPAND Find a dad-worthy writing implement created by Jon Miller at Mesa Arts Center. Mesa Arts Center

Mesa Arts Center

The Store on the MAC campus is an artist cooperative gallery selling works by a juried group that includes dozens of artists. Available works typically include glass, pottery, photography, paintings, and jewelry. Our favorites include wooden pens by Jon Miller, desk accessories, and decorative objects that spruce up boring office spaces. Or hit the MAC box office, where you can snag a gift card Dad can use to buy tickets for an upcoming performance. Visit mesaartscenter.com.

Help dad start or expand his musical instrument collection at the MIM. Musical Instrument Museum

Musical Instrument Museum

The Museum Store at MIM has musical takes on just about every dad gift you can imagine — including musical instruments, books, totes, office decor, apparel, home decor, music, kitchen wares, and stationery. The MIM also sells gift cards in various denominations, which dad can use for concert tickets, dining at Allegro Cafe, or other MIM offerings. Visit themimstore.org.

EXPAND Even the kids can afford these socks at Phoenix Art Museum. Phoenix Art Museum

Phoenix Art Museum

The Museum Store is filled with art-related books, posters, stationery, games, puzzles, office gizmos, home decor, coloring books, and fashion accessories. We're especially fond of all those whimsical tools for tackling kitchen duty or entertaining, plus fun takes on piggy banks, business card holders, writing utensils, and wind chimes. Look for Herman Miller furniture and watches, too. Visit phxart.org.

Phoenix General

Phoenix General always has a fun assortment of artist-made gifts, such as fashions, desert-theme home decor, and jewelry. Most recently, they started offering a new Fortoul Brothers design — on T-shirts and other objects dad might like for his special day. Check out the Shortcut Gallery Phoenix General shares with Framed Ewe while you're there, where you'll find Travis Ivey's creative takes on Phoenix cityscapes for sale. Visit phxgeneral.com.

Practical Art

The retail and gallery space regularly carries works of functional art by more than 100 Arizona artists. At last count, they were up to 125 or so. Offerings include wall decor, small furniture, desktop items, fashion accessories, and jewelry. Our favorites include retro-inspired home decor and beautifully-carved wooden wares. But we're also partial to prints by Jake Early and desktop robots by Jordan-Alexander Thomas. Visit practical-art.com.

EXPAND Check out the fun assortment or gadgets and gizmos at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

The Store at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has a wide assortment of affordable gifts options, including totes, books, desk accessories, wall art, and more. It's also a great place to shop for greeting cards, kitchen accessories, humorous objects, and small personal gifts. They've got offerings for music lovers, plus decorative objects to class up your dad's everyday spaces. Visit scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

Shop for fun office and fashion accessories at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

The Shop@SMoCA offers art catalogs, music, books, and home and office accessories. We're keen on all their nifty wall clocks, which ranged from a frying pan to a Mona Lisa portrait last time we paid a visit. Look for art-related apparel and fashion accessories, too. And be sure to ask about prints by local artists. Visit smoca.org.

Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West

The Museum Store at Western Spirit is filled with home and office decor with an Old West vibe, but you can also find Western-inspired barware and other kitchen items, apparel, books, and more. Look for wall art, rugs, and lamps, plus personal accessories with Western flair. Visit scottsdalemuseumwest.org.

Look for small decorative objects at Shemer Art Center. Lynn Trimble

Shemer Art Center

The gift shop at Shemer features affordable works by quite a few local artists. Typically, the selection includes small paintings and sculpture, coffee mugs, wooden boxes, garden decor, and totes. Our favorites include ceramic pieces that work well in home and office settings. Visit shemerartcenter.org.

Tempe Center for the Arts

The TCArts Shop, operated by Friends of Tempe Center for the Arts, typically carries wall art, music, home decor, office accessories and books. We're partial to their wine stoppers, night lights, and desktop business card holders. Hit the TCA Gallery while you're there, where you can even sit and relax for a while between shopping destinations. Visit tempecenterforthearts.org.

EXPAND Look for classy jewelry for dad at Vision Gallery, including this pendant by James Corrigan. Vision Gallery

Vision Gallery

A section of the gallery houses display cases filled with a diverse assortment of jewelry made by local artists, including several Father's Day options by James Corrigan. The gallery also sells cards, coffee mugs, cuff links, door handles, glass works, paintings, platters, and sculpture. Visit visiongallery.org.

More options:

Local art galleries: You can shop at local galleries during the Scottsdale ArtWalk on Thursday, June 14 or the Third Friday art walk in and around downtown Phoenix. Start at Art One gallery if you head to Old Town Scottsdale, because they've got a great selection of affordable works by dozens of Arizona artists.

Artist studios: Follow your favorite artists on social media to learn more about how to see and purchase their works.

Art-friendly small businesses: Find businesses that carry art-related items through Local First Arizona.

Local book shops: Consider a gift certificate to Changing Hands Bookstore, where art lovers can load up on magazines or books about contemporary art, design, architecture, and photography.