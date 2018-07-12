Calvin Charles Gallery Suddenly Shutters in Scottsdale Arts District

Calvin Charles Gallery in Old Town Scottsdale is closing as of Sunday, July 15, according to an email gallery management sent to supporters on Wednesday, July 11.

"The building has been sold to a developer who has also acquired several other properties on the block. He has big plans for the area and fell in love with our space," the email states.

The gallery has long been an anchor of the downtown arts scene in Scottsdale. It first opened in 1999 as Galerie L'Asietique.

The gallery specialized in contemporary works by artists based in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Represented artists included Pascal, Jennyfer Stratman, and Michael Kessler.

But now the gallery, owned by Charles Joyce, is closing its doors for good.

"We have elected not to relocate the gallery to another building and will no longer operate the business," the e-mail also notes.

EXPAND Checking out Calvin Charles Gallery on Wednesday, July 11. Lynn Trimble

Managing partner Veronica Graffius declined Phoenix New Times' request for additional information on the closure and future plans for the space.

Phoenix New Times spoke with French Thompson, head of the Scottsdale Gallery Association, by phone on Thursday. He says the gallery has been sold to Launch Realty, which also has an office on Marshall Way.

Thompson says they've also purchased the old Bentley Gallery site, and additional property in the immediate area. Representatives of Launch Realty were not available to confirm this information as of this writing.

Gallery staff were already working to clear artwork from the gallery on Wednesday. And they'd posted a sign on the door indicating that the gallery was closed.

The gallery is encouraging patrons to continue supporting the artists it represented.

"Many of our artists will keep a presence in the Scottsdale area and we hope you will continue to patronize them," the email also states.