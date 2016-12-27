Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Actress and author Carrie Fisher has died, according to a report from People magazine. Fisher, 60, had been hospitalized since suffering a heart attack on Friday, December 23.

A veritable pop culture icon, Fisher was the daughter of actors Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and she was best known for her portrayal of Leia Organa in four Star Wars films, including 2015's The Force Awakens.

Fisher is survived by Reynolds, her daughter Billie Lourd, an actress currently starring in Scream Queens, and her dog Gary, a French bulldog who seemed permanently at Fisher's side.

Fisher wrote eight books, including Postcards from the Edge, which was based on her struggles with addiction and strained relationship with her mother. In November 2016, she released Princess Diarist, a memoir centered on diaries she kept while filming the first three Star Wars films.

While her role as Leia is her most famous, Fisher's film career includes 90 acting credits spanning four-plus decades. She appeared in When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and Her Sisters, and took supporting roles in 30 Rock, Sex and the City, and Catastrophe.

