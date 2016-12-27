menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:35 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Carrie Fisher has died.EXPAND
Carrie Fisher has died.
By Riccardo Ghilardi photographer - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,
A A

Actress and author Carrie Fisher has died, according to a report from People magazine. Fisher, 60, had been hospitalized since suffering a heart attack on Friday, December 23.

Related Stories

A veritable pop culture icon, Fisher was the daughter of actors Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and she was best known for her portrayal of Leia Organa in four Star Wars films, including 2015's The Force Awakens.

Fisher is survived by Reynolds, her daughter Billie Lourd, an actress currently starring in Scream Queens, and her dog Gary, a French bulldog who seemed permanently at Fisher's side.

Fisher wrote eight books, including Postcards from the Edge, which was based on her struggles with addiction and strained relationship with her mother. In November 2016, she released Princess Diarist, a memoir centered on diaries she kept while filming the first three Star Wars films.

While her role as Leia is her most famous, Fisher's film career includes 90 acting credits spanning four-plus decades. She appeared in When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and Her Sisters, and took supporting roles in 30 Rock, Sex and the City, and Catastrophe.

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the culture editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >