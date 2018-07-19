Catch Me If You Can: The Musical Makes You Rethink Dinner Theater in Peoria

Arizona Broadway Theatre’s production of Catch Me If You Can: The Musical is far more entertaining than it has any right to be. This zippy, engaging tuner might — thanks to delightful performances, neat staging, and a better-than-decent songbook — change how we respond to the phrase “dinner theater in Peoria.”

Based on the 2002 film of the same name and a 1980 autobiography by con man Frank Abagnale Jr., this musical made a much smaller splash than its authors’ previous work. Yet Catch Me’s libretto by Terrence McNally is a tidy translation of Abagnale’s screwy travails, and its score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman of Hairspray fame is something more than serviceable. On Broadway in 2011, the production played a respectable six months and received four Tony Awards nominations, including one for Best Musical. Norbert Leo Butz won a Best Actor Tony for his lead performance.

Now this show has, like so many musicals both fair and foul, hit the road, bus-and-trucking its way across the country. Docked at ABT, Catch Me arrives spruced up and shiny and making an improbable bid for excellent summertime theater. By a happy confluence of writing, costume design, and very competent acting, the many characters in this production never become a hazy mess. Stephen Casey’s direction is marked by precision and an eye toward the usual audience-pleasing kicklines and occasional show-stopping ballad.