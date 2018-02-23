Ceramic Studio Tour 2018: A Field Guide to This Year's Event

Once a year, ASU Art Museum gives artists and ceramics fans a chance to connect and converse with a free, two-day, self-guided tour. For those who appreciate decorative or functional ceramics, it’s a rare opportunity to see artists making such work — and to talk with them about their art.

The 17th Annual Self-Guided Ceramic Studio Tour happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25. A dozen artists in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Gilbert will open their studios to the public for this year’s tour.

Most participating studios host several artists, and this year's tour includes more than 40 artists. Several additional sites participate, as well, including the ASU Art Museum’s Ceramics Research Center, Shemer Art Center, and Grant Street Studios.

For those who want to learn more about how these artists create their work, the tour includes nearly 100 demonstrations on everything from designing coffee mugs to working with unusual pottery tools.





With so many great options, there's a lot to see. Which is why we’ve put together a field guide by geographic region to help you get started.

If you’re all about efficiency, start at the studio located farthest from your home, and get there promptly at 10 a.m. That way you’ll spend less time driving during tour hours, which ups your odds of seeing a lot more art.

Most of the artists will have work for sale, so bring money along if you want to shop for gifts or décor while you’re out and about. Also, ask the artists about where you can see their work around the Valley. Several of this year's participants have work on view now at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, for example.

EXPAND Work by studio host Tiffany C. Bailey featured in her current solo exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Studio Tours

Patricia Sannit hosts guest artists Heather Couch and Rob Kolhouse at 2631 East Cortez Street. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Get more info at Sannit's website or call 602-510-6971.

Char Applen hosts guest artists Kaori Fujitani, Stephen Bunyard, Thomas Kerrigan, and James C. Gamble at Treehouse Studio, 1402 East Highland Avenue. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., and 3 p.m. For details, email chartoons@cox.net or call 480-213-7286.

Deborah Hodder hosts guest artists Susan Risi and Danielle Wood at 1515 West Catalina Drive. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. For details, email djhmfa@cox.net or call 602-750-0268.

EXPAND Danielle Wood doing an artist demonstration during a previous Ceramic Studio Tour. Lynn Trimble

Halldor Hjalmarson hosts guest artists Judith Amiel, Jon Yukio Higuchi, and Frank Krevens at 45 West Lynwood. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Visit Hjalmarson's website or call 602-254-1222.

Katheryn Sins hosts guest artists April Watt, Paula Weiss, and Wally Asselberghs at ARTizona Clay Studio, 1402 West Tuckey Lane. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. See Sins' website or call 602-841-9618.

Susan Beiner will be discussing the ASU School of Art ceramics program rather than hosting guest artists or artist demonstrations. Beiner will also be answering visitor questions about ceramic techniques, glazing, and installation work. Her studio is located at 5101 East Earll Drive. See details at Beiner's website.

EXPAND Work by Larron Lerdall, a guest artist at Nicholas Bernard's studio. Lynn Trimble

Scottsdale Studio Tours

Jan Peterson hosts guest artists Sylvia Fugmann Brongo and Linda Speranza at 6726 East Thunderbird Road. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Email jspeterson27@gmail.com or call 480-998-1596 for details.

Nicholas Bernard hosts guest artists Lisa Harnish and Larron Lerdall at 6234 North Cattle Track Road. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. See Bernard's website or call 480-998-1541.

Julius Forzano hosts guest artists Jeff Heeg and Thu Do at 3030 Civic Center Plaza, #6. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. For more info, call 480-295-5519.

EXPAND Jesse Armstrong, who will be a guest artist at Tiffany C. Bailey's studio this year. Lynn Trimble

East Valley Studio Tours



Tiffany C. Bailey hosts guest artists Jesse Armstrong, Jason Bohnert, Magda Gluszek, and Ben Roti at 37 East 14th Street in Tempe. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. See Bailey's website or call 715-225-9915.

Sandy Blain hosts guest artists Esmeralda DeLaney, Jane Kelsey-Mapel, Sandra Luehrsen, and Michael Ceschiat at 491 West Courtney Lane in Tempe. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Visit Blain's website or call 480-893-2133.

Beth Shook hosts guest artists Sarah Brodie, Sam Hodges, and Genie Swanstrom at Dessadog Studio, located at 1410 West Guadalupe Road, Building 1, #103, in Gilbert. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Contact dessadogtoo@q.com or call 602-292-1485.

EXPAND Laura Korch Bailey at Grant Street Studios with a piece from her 2017 solo exhibition in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Ceramic Exhibitions

The ASU Ceramics Research Center presents diverse pieces from its collection of nearly 4,500 contemporary ceramic works. The center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sunday. See ASU Art Museum's website for more information.

Grant Street Studios presents an exhibition of ceramic work by ASU graduate students, which will be on view only during the 2018 Ceramic Studio Tour. Demonstrations take place Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. See art.asu.edu.

Shemer Art Center presents “Mud Works MMXVIII,” which features work by artists participating in the 2018 Ceramic Studio Tour. The exhibition continues through Thursday, March 1. See Shemer's website for details.

The free 2018 Self-Guided Ceramic Studio Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 at various locations. Hours vary at select locations. Find more information on the ASU Art Museum website.

