Here's Lineup for "Chaos Theory 18" in Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix artist Randy Slack has released the lineup for "Chaos Theory 18," the upcoming installment of his annual invitational exhibition held at the 7,000-square-foot Legend City Studios in downtown Phoenix.
It includes 83 artists, making it the largest "Chaos Theory" exhibition to date.
The art show opens at 6 p.m. on First Friday, October 6, and runs through midnight.
The free art show includes music by Wizard Tears.
Here's the full list of artists who will show work this time around:
Sergio Aguirre, James Angel, Jon Balinkie, Case Beer, Rachel Bess, Brent Bond, Brian Boner, Alexandra Bowers, Colton Brock, Andy Brown, Timothy Chapman, Cindy Dach, Bill Dambrova, David Dauncey, Turner G. Davis, Pete Deise, Matt Dickson, Greg Esser, Jeff Falk, Lori Fenn, Fortoul Brothers, Daniel Funkhouser, Gennaro Garcia, Steve Gompf, Frank Gonzales, Ruben Gonzales, Brooke Grucella, Danielle Hacche, Steven Hofberger, Travis Ivey, Johnny Jaffe, Jehu, Luster Kaboom, Megan Koth, Mayme Kratz, William LeGoullon, Tara Logsdon, Annie Lopez, Michael Lundgren, Ashley Macias, Larry Madrigal, Isse Maloi, Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Carrie Marrill, Jacob Meders, Abbey Messmer, Judith Ann Miller, John Randall Nelson, Lisa Olson, Susan Olson, Mitch Phillips, Emmett Potter, Mike Prepsky, Rembrandt Quiballo, Wayne Rainey, Christina Ramirez, Brad Reed, Josh Rhodes, Travis Rice, Jesse Rieser, Quincy Ross, Hector Ruiz, Henry Schoebel, Randy Slack, Kendra Sollars, Jennyfer Stratman, Joe Willie Smith, JB Snyder, Forrest Solis, Brandon Sullivan, Kaori Takamura, Rich Toerne, Shauna Thibault, Lucretia Torva, Chadwick Uptain, Lisa Von Hoffner, Ellen Wagener, Ben Willis, Larry Willis, Yuko Yabuki, Yai, Mykil Zep, Abe Zucca
