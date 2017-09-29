 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Legend City Studios, site of the annual "Chaos Theory" exhibition.EXPAND
Legend City Studios, site of the annual "Chaos Theory" exhibition.
Lynn Trimble

Here's Lineup for "Chaos Theory 18" in Downtown Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | September 29, 2017 | 9:22am
AA

Phoenix artist Randy Slack has released the lineup for "Chaos Theory 18," the upcoming installment of his annual invitational exhibition held at the 7,000-square-foot Legend City Studios in downtown Phoenix.

It includes 83 artists, making it the largest "Chaos Theory" exhibition to date.

Related Stories

The art show opens at 6 p.m. on First Friday, October 6, and runs through midnight.

The free art show includes music by Wizard Tears.

Here's the full list of artists who will show work this time around:

Sergio Aguirre, James Angel, Jon Balinkie, Case Beer, Rachel Bess, Brent Bond, Brian Boner, Alexandra Bowers, Colton Brock, Andy Brown, Timothy Chapman, Cindy Dach, Bill Dambrova, David Dauncey, Turner G. Davis, Pete Deise, Matt Dickson, Greg Esser, Jeff Falk, Lori Fenn, Fortoul Brothers, Daniel Funkhouser, Gennaro Garcia, Steve Gompf, Frank Gonzales, Ruben Gonzales, Brooke Grucella, Danielle Hacche, Steven Hofberger, Travis Ivey, Johnny Jaffe, Jehu, Luster Kaboom, Megan Koth, Mayme Kratz, William LeGoullon, Tara Logsdon, Annie Lopez, Michael Lundgren, Ashley Macias, Larry Madrigal, Isse Maloi, Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Carrie Marrill, Jacob Meders, Abbey Messmer, Judith Ann Miller, John Randall Nelson, Lisa Olson, Susan Olson, Mitch Phillips, Emmett Potter, Mike Prepsky, Rembrandt Quiballo, Wayne Rainey, Christina Ramirez, Brad Reed, Josh Rhodes, Travis Rice, Jesse Rieser, Quincy Ross, Hector Ruiz, Henry Schoebel, Randy Slack, Kendra Sollars, Jennyfer Stratman, Joe Willie Smith, JB Snyder, Forrest Solis, Brandon Sullivan, Kaori Takamura, Rich Toerne, Shauna Thibault, Lucretia Torva, Chadwick Uptain, Lisa Von Hoffner, Ellen Wagener, Ben Willis, Larry Willis, Yuko Yabuki, Yai, Mykil Zep, Abe Zucca

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >