50 Artists We Want to See at "Chaos Theory" 2017

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Work by artist Bassim Al-Shaker.EXPAND
Work by artist Bassim Al-Shaker.
Bassim Al-Shaker
The fall arts season is rapidly approaching, which means it's nearly time for "Chaos Theory" at Legend City Studios. It's organized by Randy Slack, a Phoenix artist who launched the annual art show back in 2000 with fellow 3CarPileUp members James Angel and David Dauncey.

Each year, Slack invites artists to participate. Fewer than 20 artists were featured that first year. Last year, nearly 80 artists took part in the one-night-only exhibition.

"Chaos Theory" was named for the mathematical principle that says small changes can produce big effects. And it certainly rings true for the show, which has helped to elevate the profile of several metro Phoenix artists, including Kristin Bauer, Brian Boner, and Collin Chilag.

Basically, it's an informal "who's who" of the local arts scene. Which means it's a must-attend event. The day after the public sees the show, members of the Phoenix Art Museum's Contemporary Forum, which gives prestigious awards and grants to Arizona artists, gets a private "Chaos Theory" tour.

As Slack gets ready to draw up the list of artists to include in the 2017 show, we decided to write our own wish list. It's not a complete lineup, but here are 50 emerging and established artists we'd love to see at "Chaos Theory" this year.

50. Bassim Al-Shaker

49. Jesse Armstrong

48. Susan Beiner

47. Laura Spalding Best

46. Geoffrey Bohm

Detail of work by artist Jesse Armstrong.
Detail of work by artist Jesse Armstrong.
Jesse Armstrong

45. Sue Chenoweth

44. Dan Collins

43. Emily Costello

42. Angela Ellsworth

41. Fausto Fernandez

Work by Hilary Harp previously exhibited at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.EXPAND
Work by Hilary Harp previously exhibited at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
Hilary Harp/Photo by Lynn Trimble

40. Samantha Fresquez

39. Jon Haddock

38. Hilary Harp

37. Alvin Huff

36. Sarah Hurwitz

Detail of work by Christopher Jagmin previously exhibited at Eye Lounge.
Detail of work by Christopher Jagmin previously exhibited at Eye Lounge.
Christopher Jagmin/Photo by Lynn Trimble

35. Christopher Jagmin

34. Saskia Jorda

33. Elliott Kayser

32. Hakyoung Kim

31. Lena Klett

Work by Hakyoung Kim on view during a previous ASU Ceramic Research Center studio tour.EXPAND
Work by Hakyoung Kim on view during a previous ASU Ceramic Research Center studio tour.
Hakyoung Kim/Photo by Lynn Trimble

30. Molly Koehn

29. Mayme Kratz/Tim Lanterman

28. Christine Lee

27. Shannon Ludington

26. Laurie Lundquist

Work by Elliott Kayser previously exhibited at Step Gallery.EXPAND
Work by Elliott Kayser previously exhibited at Step Gallery.
Elliott Kayser/Photo by Lynn Trimble

25. Matt Magee

24. Cydnei Mallory

23. Cristobal Martinez

22. Melissa Martinez

21. Monica Aissa Martinez

Detail of work by Ann Morton previously exhibited at Grand ArtHaus.EXPAND
Detail of work by Ann Morton previously exhibited at Grand ArtHaus.
Ann Morton/Photo by Lynn Trimble

20. Chris Miller

19. Matt Moore

18. Ann Morton

17. Gabriela Muñoz

16. Danny Neumann

Work by Patricia Sannit exhibited at Phoenix Art Museum.EXPAND
Work by Patricia Sannit exhibited at Phoenix Art Museum.
Patricia Sannit/Photo by Lynn Trimble

15. Alex Ozers

14. Estrella Payton

13. Christy Puetz

12. Christina Ramirez

11. Patricia Sannit

Work by John Tuomisto-Bell previously exhibited at Step Gallery.
Work by John Tuomisto-Bell previously exhibited at Step Gallery.
John Tuomisto-Bell/Photo by Lynn Trimble

10. Mary Shindell

9. Craig Smith

8. Rossitza Todorova

7. John Tuomisto-Bell

6. Jen Urso

Work by Roy Wasson Valle previously exhibited at Harry Wood Gallery
Work by Roy Wasson Valle previously exhibited at Harry Wood Gallery
Roy Wasson Valle/Photo by Lynn Trimble

5. Denise Yaghmourian

4. John Wagner

3. Koryn Woodward Wasson

2. Zach Valent

1. Roy Wasson Valle

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts
Legend City Studios
521 W. Van Buren St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-321-2887

www.facebook.com/pages/Legend-City-Studios/269523602202

