50 Artists We Want to See at "Chaos Theory" 2017

EXPAND Work by artist Bassim Al-Shaker. Bassim Al-Shaker

The fall arts season is rapidly approaching, which means it's nearly time for "Chaos Theory" at Legend City Studios. It's organized by Randy Slack, a Phoenix artist who launched the annual art show back in 2000 with fellow 3CarPileUp members James Angel and David Dauncey.

Each year, Slack invites artists to participate. Fewer than 20 artists were featured that first year. Last year, nearly 80 artists took part in the one-night-only exhibition.

"Chaos Theory" was named for the mathematical principle that says small changes can produce big effects. And it certainly rings true for the show, which has helped to elevate the profile of several metro Phoenix artists, including Kristin Bauer, Brian Boner, and Collin Chilag.