Fresh Art Shows Happening on June Third Friday in Phoenix

There’s good news if you missed First Friday, because several of those shows will still be up this week. But if you’re looking for fresh art shows, we’ve got several good options for you. Here’s a look at what to expect during June Third Friday.

“Apophenia”

Eye Lounge is presenting photographic works by collective member and Femme Fotale co-founder Kit Abate. The show’s title references the human tendency to find patterns in random phenomena, and the show itself is an artistic exercise in ascribing meaning to random chaos. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Eye Lounge website.

See Travis Ivey's work at Shortcut Gallery.

MegaphonePHX Summer Series

Travis Ivey makes landscapes and downtown Phoenix cityscapes with unusual materials, including colorful tape. They’re on view at the Shortcut Gallery located at Framed Ewe and Phoenix General, as part of a summer exhibition series curated by Andy Brown’s MegaphonePHX. Get a good look between 5 and 8 p.m. on Third Friday. Learn more on the artist's Facebook page.