Fresh Art Shows Happening on June Third Friday in Phoenix

There’s good news if you missed First Friday, because several of those shows will still be up this week. But if you’re looking for fresh art shows, we’ve got several good options for you. Here’s a look at what to expect during June Third Friday.
“Apophenia”
Eye Lounge is presenting photographic works by collective member and Femme Fotale co-founder Kit Abate. The show’s title references the human tendency to find patterns in random phenomena, and the show itself is an artistic exercise in ascribing meaning to random chaos. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Eye Lounge website.
MegaphonePHX Summer Series
Travis Ivey makes landscapes and downtown Phoenix cityscapes with unusual materials, including colorful tape. They’re on view at the Shortcut Gallery located at Framed Ewe and Phoenix General, as part of a summer exhibition series curated by Andy Brown’s MegaphonePHX. Get a good look between 5 and 8 p.m. on Third Friday. Learn more on the artist's Facebook page.
“Solidarity”
If you missed steamroller printmaking in the Bentley Gallery parking lot during Art Detour in March, you can still get a feel for how that went down. Xico Arte y Cultura is showing individual and collaborative works created that day by Native, Latino, and Chicano artists, in Hot Box shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.
Michael Viglietta
There’s a long wall at Trans Am where you can explore a salon-style display of works by mixed-media artist Michael Viglietta, including several smaller works. Viglietta co-founded Grand ArtHaus with Laura Dragon and Robert Gentile, and his work was featured on publicity materials for Art Detour 30 earlier this year. Learn more on the Trans Am PHX Facebook page.
“From Bird City to Bull City”
Fresh off earning his film degree at ASU, Phoenix native Bishop Ortega is heading to North Carolina for a graduate documentary program at Duke University. The Hive gallery is doing a one-night show of Ortega’s photography as part of its farewell to Ortega and his family. Check it out from 7 to 9 p.m. on Third Friday. Learn more on The Hive’s Facebook page.
“Himalayan Bath Salt”
Look for works by Isse Maloi inside The Studio at Found:RE Phoenix. It’s a window into the artist’s interests in pop culture, architecture, design, logos, film posters, and more. But the works also reflect inspiration found in family and friends. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get more information on the Found:RE PHX Facebook page.
Group Show
Modified Arts presents an exhibition curated by Jeff Chabot and Miguel Monzón, which includes works by artists Katrina Fengler, Jessica Dzielinski, and Katharine Leigh Simpson. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find details on the Modified Arts website.
Keri Brown
Look for abstract paintings by Keri Brown in a small exhibition space called The Mantle at MADE Art Boutique. Raised in a family of artists, Brown began painting with her grandmother as a child. She finds inspiration in nature, human emotion, and color. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.
