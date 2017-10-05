Chris Evans and Tom Holland Among Marvel Actors Coming to Ace Comic Con

Guess what, local geeks. Captain America and Spider-Man are headed to the Valley early next year — and they're bringing a bunch of their friends along.
Organizers of the upcoming Ace
And it’s definitely a doozy, particularly if you’re a fan of Marvel movies.
According to the Ace
For those who aren’t
Atwell is known for her role as Peggy Carter, who’s served as Cap’s love interest, co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D., and a kick-ass special agent. Stan's famous for playing frenemy Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier), while Mackie has portrayed Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) in both the Captain America and Avengers films.
Holland is the latest actor to play Spider-Man/Peter Parker. He
Ace Universe, the company behind Ace Comic Con, also announced a lineup of comic creators scheduled to appear at the event in Glendale, which will take place
According to the Ace website, the list includes such artists and writers as Adam Kubert, John Romita Jr., Colleen Doran, Mark Bagley, Afua Richardson, and Bob Layton, all of who have worked on various Marvel titles over the years.
As Phoenix New Times previously reported, Ace Comic Cons will focus
For instance, the first Ace Comic Con in New York in December will center on the DC Universe and include actors from the upcoming Justice League film, while Arizona’s version will focus on Marvel.
As we also reported, Ace Comic Cons events around the country will be hosted in arenas instead of convention centers. Programming and panels will be live-streamed on JumboTrons and other screens throughout the venue, as well as over the internet.
Prices for Ace
A variety of VIP packages are also available. Each feature different price levels and perks.
The basic VIP ticket, for instance, is $125 and includes admission to all three days, an exclusive badge and lanyard, early bird access to the event, and exclusive comic books and posters.
Meanwhile, VIP packages specifically for each actor will include guaranteed seating at their Q&A panels, the chance to meet them, get an autograph, and a photo op. The one for Evans will run you $495, and the one for Holland is $485.
Autographs from the actors and actresses will be available, albeit for an additional cost. Prices are as follows: $35 for Batalon, $40 for Harrier, $60 for Mackie, $65 for Atwell, $80 for Stan, and $175 for Holland. Autographs from Evans will only be available via his VIP package.
Ace
Stay tuned.
