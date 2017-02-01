menu

Cleo & Clementine Has Closed in Phoenix's Melrose District

Cleo & Clementine Has Closed in Phoenix's Melrose District

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Monique Sandoval puts the finishing touches on one of her wedding dresses.
Andrew Pielage
Monique Sandoval puts the finishing touches on one of her wedding dresses.
Andrew Pielage
Monique Sandoval has closed her Seventh Avenue formalwear boutique Cleo & Clementine.

"Laser sharp focus is what we need to grow Cleo and Clementine in the right direction," Sandoval writes in a Saturday, January 28, Instagram post.

Instead of operating the Melrose District storefront, the designer is relocating her dress-making operations to a private studio space effective February 1.

Which means the brand will continue offering its airy wedding gowns and Pinterest-worthy party dresses.

In the Instagram post, Sandoval notes that she's booked with bespoke orders for the coming months, but pieces from Cleo & Clementine's ready-to-wear line are still available for purchase.

"It has been a dream come true and hands down the best years of my life," Sandoval writes of running the boutique. "We’ll miss our friends stopping by to talk shop, our neighbors, the amazing atmosphere, and the encouragement from our creative community."

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the culture editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

