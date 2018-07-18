Belly Dance Has Been A Lifelong Theme For Dancers of DeNile Director

For Kristyn Hohimer — better known as Anyanka within her community — belly dancing has always been something she’s chased, even from before she could remember.

“Funny story that my dad just told,” Anyanka says. “When I was little my parents would take me to the Arizona State Fair and they would have belly dancers there. The first thing we would go to see were the belly dancers, and he recently told me that. I just don't remember that, and I don't know why he could remember that, and he just told me that seven months ago."

Anyanka’s renewed interest in belly dancing was ignited in the early '90s. She began taking classes at Glendale Community College before life got in the way, causing her to pause her studying. In 2005, she got a catalog for Deer Valley Community Center that had information about a belly dance class that took students starting at 8 years old, the age then of her daughter, Samantha Hohimer. She, known by belly dancers as Emishka, has developed a passion for belly dance just like her mother.

In April 2006, Anyanka and Emishka were added to the Dancers of DeNile troupe, and Anyanka took over as the instructor and director in October 2010. Emishka began helping her mom teach younger students in 2015. Now, they teach three levels of classes in six-week segments: basic moves, beginner choreography, and intermediate choreography. Belly dance history is an important part of the teachings, according to both Anyanka and Emishka.