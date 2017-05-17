Arizona Theatre Company's Holmes and Watson Is David Ira Goldstein's Farewell

EXPAND Hamilton Wright, James Michael Reilly, Carrie Paff, Noah Racey, and Remi Sandri in Arizona Theatre Company’s Holmes and Watson. Tim Fuller

The world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher’s Holmes and Watson, which opened at the Herberger this past weekend, is the final production of its 50th anniversary season. It’s also the last play David Ira Goldstein has directed for the company as its artistic director. He’ll return next year to helm The Diary of Anne Frank, but after 25 years is stepping down from his post to pursue directing assignments with other companies, here and elsewhere.

The Hatcher play is a smartly written mystery swaddled in jest, neatly acted on a vast set by designer John Ezell. Its posh production offers video trickery that includes a front-projected image of an oncoming train, a bit met with applause on opening night.

Goldstein changed the tenor of the company this past quarter-century. His bigger-picture approach kept an eye on theater trends beyond Manhattan and the West Coast. When he joined the company, it had only ever produced a single new play, and there was precious little in the way of Latino and black plays being offered. Women playwrights, Goldstein noticed, were under-represented. ATC has gone on to present work by Anna Deavere Smith, Regina Taylor, and Lorraine Hansberry. The company established a National Latino Playwriting Award. They’ve produced plays by August Wilson.