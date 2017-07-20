DJ Tambe Is Scottsdale's Newest Ink Master Tattooing Star

EXPAND Bubba Irwin (left) and DJ Tambe (right) are taking the world by storm through a popular TV show. Spike TV

If you’re one of the millions of people who tune in to Ink Master on Spike every Tuesday evening, you’re probably already familiar with the names Bubba Irwin and DJ Tambe. As the Scottsdale-based team currently dominating the popular reality TV show, the Old Town Ink duo have made the Valley proud week after week.

Like every other team on this season of Ink Master, Irwin is a returning veteran of the series, while Tambe is the newcomer. And though the former — who's also the local shop’s owner — is already a known commodity thanks to his previous time on the show, Tambe himself is far from a rookie in the tattoo industry. Even after over 20 years as a tattoo artist, the traveling artist still can’t forget his humble beginnings.

“I was kind of an out-there kid, and I was interested in stuff like skateboarding and art ever since I was real young,” Tambe says. “I got a tattoo myself when I was about 14, and then I went to school with it where all my friends could see it. Then I started tattooing my friends out of their houses, and I just got started from there.”