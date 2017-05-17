9 Free Art Shows to See This Friday in Downtown Phoenix
See work by Kazuma Sambe at Eye Lounge.
Kazuma Sambe
If you’re looking for fresh art shows, Roosevelt Row is the place to start on Third Friday, May 19. That’s where you’ll find exhibits exploring immigrant experiences and consumer culture. But make time to hit other areas, including Grand Avenue, too. We’ve got the rundown on nine shows to help you get started once Third Friday rolls around.
“Buy One, Get One”
Kazuma Sambe’s exhibition at Eye Lounge explores elements of consumer culture, including the tendency to value quantity over quality. See Sambe’s sculptures between 6 and 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Get details on the Eye Lounge website.
See work by Janet Diaz at Modified Arts.
Janet Diaz
“Soy Americano: Perspectives of a First Generation”
See works by Mexican-American artists addressing first-generational experiences and perspectives at Modified Arts. Featured works include prints, paintings, and poetry. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Modified Arts website.
See work by Emily Longbrake in the Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries.
Emily Longbrake
“Vinyl Frontier”
Rhetorical Galleries launches its Summer Series in the shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row with a trio of exhibitions, including “Vinyl Frontier” featuring works by Emily Longbrake, Adam Antonio Montoya, and Bill Jamison. Check it out between 6 and 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Get more information on the event Facebook page.
See work by Katia Lifshin at The Lost Leaf.
Katia Lifshin/Photo by Lynn Trimble
Katia Lifshin
The Lost Leaf is showing works by Katia Lifshin, who sets landscapes within the context of the female form. Third Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Get details on The Lost Leaf website.
John Doyle
See works by John Doyle at Public Image, a small business that also presents rotating exhibits of artwork each month. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the artist website.
See work by Will Munny at (9} The Gallery.
Will Munny
“Colors”
See 10 paintings by Will Munny at {9} The Gallery, which were inspired by a film titled Colors, and its soundtrack. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the event Facebook page.
See work by Anthony Banayat at Grand ArtHaus.
Anthony Banayat
“OMG”
Grand ArtHaus presents works by Anthony Banayat, whose paintings and sculpture bring a pop art twist to the American Dream. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Grand ArtHaus Facebook page.
See work by Thomas Blee-Carlyle at Found:RE Phoenix.
Thomas Blee-Carlyle
“Cryptic & Promising”
Found:RE Phoenix presents two exhibitions, in two of the hotel’s art spaces, on Third Friday. Head to the Studio to see works by Thomas Blee-Carlyle. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get more information on the event Facebook page.
See work by Nick Rascona at New City Studio.
Nick Rascona
“It’s a Process”
Find works by the artist collective Lagomm, whose members share a collaborative studio space in Tempe, at New City Studio. Using wood, steel, and other media, the five artists in this show seek to convey the nature of “lives built in creativity.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find information on the event Facebook page.
