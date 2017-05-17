9 Free Art Shows to See This Friday in Downtown Phoenix

EXPAND See work by Kazuma Sambe at Eye Lounge. Kazuma Sambe

If you’re looking for fresh art shows, Roosevelt Row is the place to start on Third Friday, May 19. That’s where you’ll find exhibits exploring immigrant experiences and consumer culture. But make time to hit other areas, including Grand Avenue, too. We’ve got the rundown on nine shows to help you get started once Third Friday rolls around.

“Buy One, Get One”

Kazuma Sambe’s exhibition at Eye Lounge explores elements of consumer culture, including the tendency to value quantity over quality. See Sambe’s sculptures between 6 and 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Get details on the Eye Lounge website.

Janet Diaz

“Soy Americano: Perspectives of a First Generation”

See works by Mexican-American artists addressing first-generational experiences and perspectives at Modified Arts. Featured works include prints, paintings, and poetry. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Modified Arts website.