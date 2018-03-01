Exposed Studio & Gallery Will Relaunch in Melrose District

When Gregg Edelman closed the doors to Exposed Studio & Gallery in 2014, it wasn't goodbye. Four years later, he is reopening the art space in the same exact space in the Melrose District.

On March 2, Edelman will relaunch the art gallery and photography studio with what he describes as "fresh, fun, and colorful" art to match the feel of the neighborhood. Edelman says he's been planning the event since the beginning of 2018.

"We put the building up for sale, and [we decided] come January 1, if we hadn't sold yet we would start the business back up again," Edelman says. "It was time to bring back Exposed to the Melrose District."