Exposed Studio & Gallery Will Relaunch in Melrose District

When Gregg Edelman closed the doors to Exposed Studio & Gallery in 2014, it wasn't goodbye. Four years later, he is reopening the art space in the same exact space in the Melrose District.
On March 2, Edelman will relaunch the art gallery and photography studio with what he describes as "fresh, fun, and colorful" art to match the feel of the neighborhood. Edelman says he's been planning the event since the beginning of 2018.
"We put the building up for sale, and [we decided] come January 1, if we hadn't sold yet we would start the business back up again," Edelman says. "It was time to bring back Exposed to the Melrose District."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The studio and art gallery first opened in 2004 near Third and Lexington streets, but later moved to 4225 North Seventh Avenue (its current location) in 2007. Exposed remained open until 2014, when Edelman decided to take time off. He shuttered the physical location, but continued selling art through the gallery's website.
Exposed's reopening will feature work by Edelman and other artists such as H. Geo Unti, Nikki Reed, Chuck Cooper, and Bob Booker, the former head of Arizona Commission of the Arts. Everything from watercolor to sculptures will be in the mix.
Going forward, Exposed will participate in the Third Thursday Melrose Crawl. Edelman says he hopes to bring ArtLink and First Friday back to the Melrose District in the near future.
"With the improvements and growth of the Melrose and Seventh Avenue Districts, the midcentury and urban feel of Melrose is growing and we want to be a part of it," he says.
Exposed Studio & Gallery on 4225 North Seventh Avenue will have a reopening party on Friday, March 2, from 2 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. More info on the Exposed Studio & Art Gallery website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!