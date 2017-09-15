 


Here's one of Jordan-Alexander Thomas' Space Boy Robot creations.
Here's one of Jordan-Alexander Thomas' Space Boy Robot creations.
Jordan-Alexander Thomas

10 Fall Art Classes with Metro Phoenix Creatives

Lynn Trimble | September 15, 2017 | 6:00am
Maybe you've always wanted to dabble in an art form, whether it's glassblowing or collage. If so, you've probably also marveled at seeing what some of Phoenix's talented artists can do with simple tools like paper, paint, and scissors.

This fall, you'll have several chances to get creative while working with some of the Valley's best artists. Here's a look at 10 fall art classes for beginners.

Macrame Plant Hangers with Amy Guerrero
Turn hanging your plants into an exercise in design and craft, while learning to make macramé plant hangers with Amy Guerrero. Her Saturday, September 23, workshop runs from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $40. Learn more on the Practical Art website.

Robot-Making with Jordan-Alexander Thomas
Get ideas and practical tips for making robots that reflect your own personality and take on the world in this one-day workshop with artist Jordan-Alexander Thomas, which happens from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 30. The cost is $35. Get details on the Practical Art website.

Joshua Dopp was part of Canal Convergence 2016.
Joshua Dopp was part of Canal Convergence 2016.
Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Art

Glassblowing with Joshua Dopp
Learn the basics of glassblowing with artist Joshua Dopp, whose Hot Shop has been featured at Canal Convergence in Scottsdale. Classes meet Wednesdays, October 4 to 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $248. Get details on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Introduction to Ceramics with Danielle Wood
Learn the basics of working with ceramics from Danielle Wood, whose own work often blends ocean- and desert-inspired designs. Classes meet Fridays, October 6 to 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. The class is $120, plus a $30 materials fee. Find more information on the Shemer Art Center website.

Previous Dani Godreau exhibition at ASU's Harry Wood Gallery.
Previous Dani Godreau exhibition at ASU's Harry Wood Gallery.
Lynn Trimble

The Art of Papercutting with Dani Godreau
Transform your scissors from practical objects into fine art tools with this class with Dani Godreau, who holds a master of fine arts from ASU and studied papercutting in China. The class happens Saturdays, October 14 to November 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Thunderbird Arts Center for Phoenix Center for the Arts. The cost is $165. Learn more on the Phoenix Center for the Arts website.

Mono Silk-Screen Printmaking with Jeremy Yocum
Explore design elements and techniques for creating mono silk-screen prints with artist Jeremy Yocum. The two-day session happens Saturdays, October 21 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $195. Find more information on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Jeremy Yocum about to pull his own screened monoprint at Mesa Arts Center.
Jeremy Yocum about to pull his own screened monoprint at Mesa Arts Center.
Tom Carlson

The Art of Collage with Kim Sweet
Learn the basics of collage design and assembly with Kim Sweet, an artist who also specializes in decorative painting. The single session happens Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $55. Get details on the Shemer Art Center website.

Stained Glass with Troy Moody
Learn the basics of stained glass design and technique from Troy Moody, who work has been featured in the IN FLUX multicity public art program. Classes meet Tuesdays, October 24 to December 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $171. Learn more on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Paintings by Koryn Woodward Wasson previously exhibited at MADE Art Boutique.
Paintings by Koryn Woodward Wasson previously exhibited at MADE Art Boutique.
Koryn Woodward Wasson/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Wheel-Thrown Pottery with Tom Budzak
Try your hand at wheel-throwing pottery, with artist Tom Budzak, whose work is currently exhibited at Practical Art . The class meets on Wednesdays, October 25 to December 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $171. Find more information on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Watercolor at the Farm with Koryn Woodward Wasson
Explore watercolor techniques with Koryn Woodward Wasson, creator of the recent “Bird Cloud Island” exhibit at The Gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Classes happen Sundays, from November 5 to 26, between 9 a.m. and noon at The Farm at South Mountain. The cost is $108. Get details on the Phoenix Center for the Arts website.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

