10 Fall Art Classes with Metro Phoenix Creatives

Maybe you've always wanted to dabble in an art form, whether it's glassblowing or collage. If so, you've probably also marveled at seeing what some of Phoenix's talented artists can do with simple tools like paper, paint, and scissors.

This fall, you'll have several chances to get creative while working with some of the Valley's best artists. Here's a look at 10 fall art classes for beginners.

Macrame Plant Hangers with Amy Guerrero

Turn hanging your plants into an exercise in design and craft, while learning to make macramé plant hangers with Amy Guerrero. Her Saturday, September 23, workshop runs from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $40. Learn more on the Practical Art website.