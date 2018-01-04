Your Guide to January's First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix artists and galleries barely skipped a beat over the holidays, getting new art shows ready for January’s First Friday. Several venues are exhibiting works by artists that don’t get shown very often, which should give this month’s art walk a fresh feel. And there’s entertainment in the mix, too – including storytelling at Phoenix Art Museum and a Navajo game at Heard Museum. Here’s a look at new exhibitions to see on January 5, organized by area to help you navigate all the options.

Must-See Exhibits



“In Sight II”

For six months, 18 pairs of artists and writers have been creating collaborative work for this exhibition, as well as a limited-edition set of 18 chapbooks. Participating artists include Daniel Funkhouser, Saskia Jorda, and Denise Yaghmourian. First Friday hours at New City Studio are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“Lineage”

Chartreuse gallery is showing work by Lara Plecas, who creates encaustic collages inspired by her heritage and family lineage. Plecas is influenced by Op art, folk art, and quilting, according to exhibition materials. The opening reception takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

See work by Kimberly Harris at Herberger Theater Center. Kimberly Harris

Roosevelt Row

“Visual Feasting”

Guest curator Jill Friedberg selected work by 21 Arizona artists for this exhibition at the Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery, where the opening reception runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on First Friday. The evening includes live music by Suerez & Perrault. Get details on the Herberger Theater Center website.

See work by K.U.T. at Public Image. K.U.T.

“The Stolen Art Show”

Public Image is showing work by an artist who goes by K.U.T., whose choice of exhibit title stems from his fondness for films with heist and robbery themes. “This show is like a nod to the underground and the bad guy,” according to exhibition materials. First Friday hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

See work by Josh Louchheim at Olney Gallery. Josh Louchheim

“With Our Own Wings”

Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral presents works by Josh Louchheim and Cindy Brower. Exhibition materials note that Louchheim’s paintings combine “the natural world and the world inside his head,” and Brower’s paintings “have an element of hope as she represents the dualism of life.” First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Work by Tato Caraveo previously exhibited at the Lost Leaf. Tato Caraveo/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Tato Caraveo

See work by Tato Caraveo, an artist whose murals grace several walls in downtown Phoenix, at the Lost Leaf bar and gallery. First Friday hours start at 5 p.m. and continue through 2 a.m. Live music starts at 8 p.m. Get details on the Lost Leaf website.

See work by Angel Cabrales at Grand ArtHaus. Angel Cabrales/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Grand Avenue

“It Came from Beyond the Border 2”

Grand ArtHaus presents an exhibition featuring sculpture and mixed-media work by Angel Cabrales, who explores dehumanization, colonization, and other social justice themes. The exhibition is guest curated by Nicole Royse of Royse Contemporary. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the gallery Facebook page.

See work by Benjamin Goens at {9} The Gallery. Benjamin Goens

“What the Cut”

See work by guest artist Benjamin Goens (a.k.a. Benjam), who uses materials including spray paint and reclaimed wood pallets, in an exhibition presented by {9} Collective. First Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m. The evening also includes live music by Kody Black. Find more details on the Facebook event page.

“3DME”

Sisao Gallery, which is located at Oasis on Grand, is presenting anaglyphic 3D paintings by Anthony Banayat, whose work explores what gallery director Robert Gentile calls “American consumerism and social culture.” The opening reception, where you can view Banayat’s work through 3D glasses, runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday. Get more information on the gallery’s Facebook page.

See work by Shelley Whiting at Practical Art. Shelley Whiting

Central Avenue

“Sticky Lagoons”

Practical Art is showing work by Shelley Whiting, whose mixed-media paintings address what she describes as “the seemingly irremovable anxiety we sometimes encounter in our lives.” The opening reception with the artist runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on First Friday. Get details on the Facebook event page.

NU Native + You

Explore several exhibits at the Heard Museum, where you can also play a Navajo shoe game called Késhjéé. The museum’s youth council will be collecting blankets and socks for elders on the reservation. Museum admission is free during First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. (last museum admission is 9:30 p.m.). Learn more on the Heard Museum website.

The Whole Story: Part V

Phoenix Art Museum presents the latest installment of a storytelling series designed to “bring greater depth and breadth to our understanding of the human experience from the Black experience,” according to museum materials. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performance are $10, but museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday. While you’re there, you can explore several exhibitions. Learn more on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

See works by Jimi Gleason and Jonathan Cross at Bentley Gallery. Bentley Gallery

Warehouse District



“Earth, Ash, Fire”

Bentley Gallery presents abstract sculptures by Jonathan Cross in its Project Room. The artist, who holds a master of fine arts in ceramics from ASU, “embraces natural texture and thoughtful minimalism,” according to exhibition materials. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Bentley Gallery Facebook page.

Gary Hostallero/Paul Gill

The Icehouse is showing works by Gary Hostallero and Paul Gill, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Hostallero creates martial arts-inspired works using media such as pen and ink, watercolor and acrylic paint, and gold mica particles. Gill specializes in furniture design. Get details on the Facebook event page.

