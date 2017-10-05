Here's Your Guide to First Friday in Phoenix

Talk about tough choices. More than 20 art shows open in Phoenix this week, including many with opening receptions happening First Friday, October 6. In most (but not all) cases, they're free.

It's worth sitting down to take a good long look at your options before you head out, because some are one-night-only affairs.

Here's a look at shows, organized by area, to help you get started. First up is our list of must-see exhibits, in case you need a few ideas about where to start.

Installation view of "Chaos Theory 17" at Legend City Studios last year. Lynn Trimble

Must-See Exhibits



“Chaos Theory 18”

Randy Slack presents works by more than 80 artists invited to participate in this year’s single-night exhibition at Legend City Studios. First Friday hours are 6 p.m. to midnight. Learn more on the Legend City Studios Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Sofía Córdova during the relaunch of ASU Project Space. Courtesy of the artist

“Where Thieves Go After Death”

ASU Art Museum Project Space presents new media interventions by resident artist Sofía Córdova – who explores futurity, extinction, and mutation in relation to human acceleration of climate change. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the ASU Events website.

EXPAND See work by Tania Bolin (detail shown above) at New City Studio. Tania Bolin

“Senses”

New City Studio presents a group exhibition of paintings, sculpture, and other works exploring “the space between person and perception.” First Friday hours, from 7 to 10 p.m., include live music and dance. Learn more on the New City Studio website.

See artists including Molly Koehn explore ecological trauma at ASU Step Gallery. Molly Koehn

“Aftershock”

Several artists working in diverse media explore “the human response to ecological trauma.” Participating artists include Erika Lynne Hanson, Molly Koehn, and Buzzy Sullivan, to name a few. First Friday hours at Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the ASU Events website.

EXPAND See work by Kathy Taylor (detail shown above) at {9} The Gallery. Kathy Taylor

“Gift of Fire”

The {9} Collective grand opening features works created by Kathy Taylor in the aftermath of a significant fire that spared only her art studio. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

"Found Objects of the Mind"

Chartreuse gallery presents new works in steel, clay, and wood by artist Joan Baron. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Chartreuse gallery website.

EXPAND See works in multiple media during a Xico pop-up in the Eye Lounge project room. Xico Arte y Cultura

Roosevelt Row and Garfield

Xico Pop-up

Explore ceramics, prints, paintings, and photographs that share stories of Latino and indigenous artists of the Southwest. They're part of a pop-up art show being presented by Xico Arte y Cultura inside the project room at Eye Lounge, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Also look for Xico's mobile printmaking program at Phoenix Center for the Arts' More on Moreland event. Get details on the Xico Facebook page.

See works by Thuong Nguyen (detail shown above) at Olney Gallery inside Trinity Cathedral. Thuong Nguyen

“Between the lines”

Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral presents works by Thuong Nguyen, an artist inspired by Asian landscapes and Zen Buddhism, who addresses concerns about nature and humanity. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

See works by several artists, including Sue Eddy, at Herberger Theater Center. Herberger Theater Center

“Memories of October and November”

See works by nearly two dozen artists in a group show curated by Hazel Stone at the Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery. First Friday hours, which include live music by String Serenade, are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Or check out the First Friday Live event happening from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Herberger Theater Center website.

“Imagining the Abbey”

Local First Arizona and Jones Studio present a single-night public art event spotlighting the historic Monroe Abbey through multimedia performance and projection. Featured performers include Julie Akerly’s JAMovement. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get more information on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See sculptures painted by the Fortoul Brothers in Roosevelt Row on Third Friday. Phoenix Suns

"Sole of Phoenix"

Look for large-scale sneaker sculptures painted by local artists as you're making your way through Roosevelt Row. They're part of a Phoenix Suns project celebrating the team's 50th season. During First Friday, you'll find three sneakers in Roosevelt Row, including two painted by the Fortoul Brothers and one by Robert Vargas. Check out a sneaker painted by Timothy Chapman when you get to the Phoenix Art Museum.

See work by Rick Rowen (detail shown above) and other artists at Alwun House. Alwun House

“Monsters Menagerie”

Alwun House presents a group exhibition of works in diverse media reflecting real and imagined monsters – plus an experimental media performance by Datura, which includes sound sculpture by Joe Willie Smith. Tickets are $10 at the door (or see the art for free from noon to 6 p.m.). Get details on the Alwun House website.

See works by Peter Millett at Bentley Gallery on October First Friday. Bentley Gallery

Warehouse District



“Merging places and moments”

Bentley Gallery presents works by sculptor Peter Millett, who uses wood and metal to merge places and moments from his travels. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Bentley Gallery website.

See works by several artists at the Icehouse gallery. Icehouse gallery

"Fearlessly Turbulent"

The Icehouse gallery is showing works by artists exploring order and chaos through paintings done on canvas, board, and paper. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Keila Alaver (detail shown above) at Phoenix Art Museum. Keila Alaver/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Central Avenue Corridor



“Past/Future/Present”

Explore 70 works of contemporary art, created by 59 artists working in diverse media, at reduced special admission pricing. And see several other art shows that are free during First Friday hours of 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the museum website.

EXPAND See work by Charlie Welch at Shortcut Gallery. Charlie Welch

"You Can't Go Home Again"

Shortcut Gallery, an arts space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe, presents works by Brooklyn-based artist, photographer, and set designer Charlie Welch. The shows features photographs of architectural models inspired by Welch's memories of a nomadic childhood. First Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

See works exploring humans' impact on nature at First Studio. First Studio

“Armageddon: Threatened, Endangered, Extinct”

See works by artists Tania Bolin, Heather Freitas, and April Howland at First Studio. Together they consider the impact of humans on the world around them. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the First Studio Facebook page.

Sunglasses at Night

Check out the Heard Museum’s Sunglasses at Night event, which includes DJ tunes, a Framed Ewe pop-up shop with eyeglasses inspired by the ‘50s and ‘60s, and other activities. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Heard Museum website.

EXPAND Work by Hugo Medina previously shown during an Artlink exhibit. Hugo Medina/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Grand Avenue

“Portraits”

Onyx Art Gallery is showing works by Hugo Medina, whose murals appear on several downtown buildings, including Modified Arts, First Studio, and the Renaissance Hotel. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Onyx Art Gallery website.