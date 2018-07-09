7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Attention, broke folks. This week you can celebrate Christmas in July, get a yoga class with a view at Rooftop Yoga, or hang out with your ride or dies at “Bikes, Balcony & Beers.” Best part? It's all free. For more things to do, visit
Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night
Were you aware there is a band out of Bloomington, Indiana, named after the mailman from the hit sitcom Cheers? Of
Sign-up starts at 7 p.m. in the Valley Bar’s Rose Room, 130 North Central Avenue. Trivia begins at 8 p.m. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Valley Bar website. Jason Keil
Chatterbox Storytelling Open Mic
Independence is the word du jour for July, in light of our national holiday. But what has independence meant in your life? If you have a story with independence as its theme, you might want to check out an open mic storytelling event at Fair Trade Cafe. On Wednesday, July 11, from 8 to 10 p.m., the popular downtown coffee joint is hosting its regular Chatterbox Storytelling Open Mic.
The ground rules are simple: “No fiction. No stand-up. No poetry. No guitars. No racism. No sexism. No homophobia. No hate speech.” You can sign up to share a six- to
Fair Trade Cafe is located at 1020 North First Avenue. For more information, visit the Chatterbox Storytelling website. Joe Flaherty
Princess & Pirate Party
Summer nights can pose a challenge for keeping the kids engaged and happy, but for midweek entertainment, Westgate Wednesdays
The main attraction on Wednesday, July 11, is the Princess & Pirate Party starring Disney film characters Belle (Beauty and the Beast) and Cinderella (Cinderella, of course), near the splash pad. Kids can pose with the Disney Dolls for a free downloadable picture, too. Bring bathing suits and cool off in the
Sutra’s Rooftop Yoga
Is there anything truly better than free yoga classes? How about a free rooftop yoga class?
On Wednesday, July 11, you can do just that at Sutra’s Rooftop Yoga at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix. You can downward dog and warrior to the spinning of a live DJ. All you need to do is enroll for the class at sutrastudios.com/rooftop-yoga, bring your yoga mat and confirmation email to 2 East Jefferson Street, and arrive by 6:50 p.m.
Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information or to invite friends. Lindsay Roberts
“Bikes, Balcony & Beers”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Summer Spectacular Art Walk
There’s an actual art walk line you can follow on Old Town sidewalks in Scottsdale, but nobody says you have to do it. Instead, just head to Marshall Way or Main Street near East Indian School Road, where you can bounce in and out of galleries in any order you like during the free Summer Spectacular Art Walk, presented by the Scottsdale Gallery Association from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 12. Expect misted sidewalks, live music featuring a Caribbean twist, Hawaiian shaved ice with adult flavors, and plenty of art in diverse media and styles. Visit the Scottsdale Gallery Association website. Lynn Trimble
Christmas in July
Even a wool-suited North Pole-guy like Santa Claus deserves a break from ice, snow, and reindeer, especially if it’s to kick off the 12th annual Christmas in July celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, in Catlin Court shopping district in Historic Downtown Glendale.
Parking is free throughout the downtown and in the city garage. Visit the Facebook event page or call 623-930-7303 for more information. Deb Van Tassel
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!