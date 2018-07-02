6 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Attention broke art lovers. This week you can see Travis Ivey's washi tape art, the colorful art of “Twirling Present, Colorful Future,” and all the offerings of “All Art Arizona.” For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Travis Ivey

Washi tape may be all the rage for crafters, but artist Travis Ivey has a thing for utility tape, which he often uses to create colorful landscapes of urban and desert settings. See his take on downtown Phoenix, and Arizona’s natural wonders, in his solo exhibition at Shortcut Gallery. It’s an exhibition space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe at The Colony, 5538 North Seventh Street. It’s on view from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 2. The free exhibit, curated by the Megaphone PHX art space, includes a sweeping rendering of downtown, complete with familiar landmarks like the Westward Ho. Visit the Travis Ivey website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND The "write" group for Spanish speakers. Lynn Trimble

Spanish Writing Group

Calling new and emerging writers: Palabras Bilingual Bookstore is hosting a free Spanish writing group where you can share some written work and hear feedback from your peers. On Wednesday, July 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., the bookstore will host a Spanish discussion group where participants are encouraged to bring five to six copies of their written work in Spanish. The bookstore recommends keeping the entries to no more than 2,000 words, but there are no limitations in terms of subject or genre. You can also join the group without bringing written work to simply participate in the discussion and share your thoughts.

The group will compare stories and read them as a group to receive feedback. The bookstore is located at 1738 East McDowell Road. Visit the Palabras Bilingual Book website. Joe Flaherty

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

If you weren’t lucky enough to get outta Dodge — er, Phoenix — with a trip to cooler climes for Independence Day, there’s no better place to celebrate our nation’s birthday than Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road. Billed as one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest, Fabulous Phoenix 4th offers something for patriots of all stripes and ages, including live music, festival food, crafts, exhibits, classic car displays, and kids’ activities.

The family-oriented fun, meaning no alcohol permitted, runs from 6 to 11 p.m., with fireworks around 9:30. Find out more at the Fabulous Phoenix 4th website or by calling 602-534-3378. Deb Van Tassel

EXPAND See Daniel Friedman's Bedroom Pigeons at Art Intersection. Daniel Friedman

“All Art Arizona”

There’s much to love in the Arizona arts scene, including the many emerging and established artists doing work in a wide range of media, from printmaking to photography. Several dozen have works on view at Art Intersection, 207 North Gilbert Road in Gilbert. Daniel Friedman created his own riff on a familiar Van Gogh setting. Brooke Molla went with two moth woodcuts. And Amber “Figgy Lynn” Martin opted for an inkjet print showing an abandoned baby carriage. Other artists chose different media: painting, fiber, colored pencil, and more.

They’re all part of “All Art Arizona,” a free exhibition you can view between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 5. Other artists include Bob Allen, Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Lena Klett, and Mary Meyer. The show is up through Saturday, July 28. Visit the Art Intersection website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Hike the grandest of canyons. Sierralara/Shutterstock

“Preparing for a Grand Canyon Rim to Rim in a Day Hike”

So you’re planning to hike Grand Canyon rim to rim in a day this fall? Have you heard it could be dangerous? Are you crazy? If you answered yes to all three questions, you may want to head to Scottsdale and listen to the experts at Just Roughin’ It guide service. They’re offering a free class called “Preparing for a Grand Canyon Rim to Rim in a Day Hike” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, that will give first-timers an idea of what they’re getting into.

They’ll cover clothing, footwear, food, and drink, and how to “make it through in one piece.” Class convenes at 8658 East Shea Boulevard, #175 in Scottsdale. Reserve at 480-857-2477 or through info@justroughinit.com. Bring a pen and paper for notes. Visit the Facebook event page for more information. Ray Stern

Explore Jill Centrino's work at Burton Barr Central Library. Jill Centrino