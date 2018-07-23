5 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Need plans this week? Test your music knowledge at Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night, get magical at a Harry Potter
“Shemer Instructor & Student Exhibition”
There’s a long tradition in art history of teachers passing skills down through their students. It’s happening right here in Phoenix, at places that include Shemer Art Center, 5005 East Camelback Road. That’s where you can see this year’s “Shemer Instructor & Student Exhibition” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24. Last year’s iteration featured works by esteemed artists such as Constance McBride, Turner G. Davis, and Danielle Wood.
Now, you can see a new mix of Shemer students and instructors, who work in diverse media. The exhibit is free, but the suggested donation is $7. Visit the Shemer Art Center website. Lynn Trimble
Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night
If you know what the members of TV on the Radio eat for breakfast or can’t wait to rattle off the production notes from every Built to Spill release, the time you’ve spent as a contemporary music fan could really pay off. At Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night, you get to tap into that vault of sonic knowledge. Form a formidable team of know-it-alls and compete in this
Barb Goldberg
There’s a gallery space tucked away downstairs within the Information Commons, located at the University Center building on Arizona State University’s downtown campus, 411 North Central Avenue. The Vault Gallery rotates exhibitions, which are free and open to the public. Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, you can explore minimalist abstract pieces by Barb Goldberg, whose art career follows a career in the corporate sector. Goldberg describes her work as “simple yet complicated at the same time,” much like human lives. “There is always turmoil or movement,” she says. Goldberg works primarily in acrylic paint and mixed media. Visit the ASU Library website. Lynn Trimble
Harry Potter Party
You don’t have to be a Divination student in order to predict that this will be fun. On Saturday, July 28 at 9 p.m., the Rose and Crown Pub will toast The Boy Who Lived a few days before his birthday with a Harry Potter-themed party. Drink specials will be served, and there will be a character look-alike contest. Local DJ Noah’s Arcade will provide the music for the British pub. Break out your wands, striped scarves, and lightning-bolt-scar temporary tattoos. Sure, Harry Potter was born on July 31, according to Rowling’s canon, but who’s counting? Make your journey by broomstick or Floo Powder to 628 East Adams Street. Visit the Rose and Crown Facebook page. Joe Flaherty
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Drag Wars
It’s not a new idea for drag queens to put on wigs and makeup for charity. Many of them do it all the time. Drag Wars, an annual event at Scottsdale bar BS West, brings together more established and emerging drag performers to raise money for charity. The bar staff also get in on the fun by dressing in drag. In the last nine years, the event has raised almost $30,000. This year, proceeds will benefit fundraising efforts for Dancing for one n ten, a ballroom dance competition for local LGBT youth organization one n ten. Held on Sunday, July 29, at 7125 East Fifth Avenue, Drag Wars will have a performer show from 8 to 10 p.m. and an employer turnabout show from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Admission is free, but tips are highly encouraged. For more information, call 480-945-9028 or go to the BS West website. Laura Latzko
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!