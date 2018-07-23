5 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Need plans this week? Test your music knowledge at Operation Indie: Indie Music Trivia Night, get magical at a Harry Potter party, or watch a battle of the fabulous at Drag Wars. The best part is it's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“Shemer Instructor & Student Exhibition”

There’s a long tradition in art history of teachers passing skills down through their students. It’s happening right here in Phoenix, at places that include Shemer Art Center, 5005 East Camelback Road. That’s where you can see this year’s “Shemer Instructor & Student Exhibition” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24. Last year’s iteration featured works by esteemed artists such as Constance McBride, Turner G. Davis, and Danielle Wood.

Now, you can see a new mix of Shemer students and instructors, who work in diverse media. The exhibit is free, but the suggested donation is $7. Visit the Shemer Art Center website. Lynn Trimble