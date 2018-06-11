5 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Listen up, broke folks, this week you can go Pokémon hunting with friends, celebrate Juneteenth, or practice your jazz at the Sunday night jam session. It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.
Bad Movie Mondays With Michael and Anwar
Opinions on movies — we’ve all got ‘em. Sure, they are subjective, but let’s face it, some movies take harsh critical hits for a reason — they’re just truly terrible. One redeeming quality they do have, however, is the continuous fodder they provide for mocking. At Bad Movie Mondays With Michael and Anwar (Turner and Newton, respectively), these funny co-hosts will provide a running commentary on a crappy flick of their choosing.
Settle in with your drinks and snacks and let these guys guide you through the movie with their comedic commentary. Lights go down and jaws start yapping at 10 p.m. on Monday, June 11 at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Admission is free. Visit crescentphx.com. Amy Young
I’ll Be Gone in The Dark
The true-crime book I’ll Be Gone in The Dark made headlines when its subject, the serial rapist
Start finding the clues at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event. For more information, visit Changing Hands website. Jason Keil
Juneteenth Celebration
On June 19, 1865, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, thousands of enslaved people in Texas received word that they were finally free. Nicknamed Juneteenth, the anniversary of the date is now an official state holiday in
Phoenix’s Juneteenth celebration will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at Eastlake Park, which served as a gathering spot for the African-American community during the days of segregation. The free festival features music, dancing, children’s activities, and vendors selling food and crafts. For more information, visit the Juneteenth website. Antonia Farzan
Pokémon Go Community Day
Pokémon Go players of the Valley, better start charging your phones. You’ll also want to make room in your Pokédex and start hoarding raspberries, great balls, and ultra balls. That’s because the latest Pokémon Go Community Day happens this weekend and you’ll wanna be prepared.
For those of you who aren’t PoGo die-hards, here’s the deal: Community Days are monthly in-game events allowing players of the popular mobile game the chance to catch ungodly amounts of one particular Pokemon during a three-hour window. This month’s event happens on Saturday, June 16, with Larvitar as the featured creature.
While Larvitars will spawn like mad throughout Arizona, one of the best places to catch ’em all is areas where many people gather, like local parks and malls. As such, Community Day events will take place at Tempe Marketplace, 2000 West Rio Salado Parkway, and Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe.
Be the very best (like no one ever was) from noon until 3 p.m. See the Pokémon Go Live website for more info. Benjamin Leatherman
Sunday Night Jam Sessions
Jazz great Artie Shaw once criticized Glenn Miller’s band for being too precise: “His band never made a mistake. And if you never make a mistake, you’re not trying.” In other words, if you play jazz, don’t be afraid to try.
The Nash, at 110 East Roosevelt Street, provides an opportunity for pros and amateurs to make some mistakes and some pretty good music during its Sunday night jam sessions. Instruments are provided. Singers are welcome. So is anyone who just wants to listen. Pianist Pam Morita will lead the jamming on Sunday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Visit the Nash website. Stuart Warner
