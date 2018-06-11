 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Let Anwar Newton provide a comical commentary.EXPAND
Let Anwar Newton provide a comical commentary.
Anwar Newton

5 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Lindsay Roberts, Amy Young, Jason Keil, Antonia Noori Farzan, Benjamin Leatherman, Stuart Warner | June 11, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Listen up, broke folks, this week you can go Pokémon hunting with friends, celebrate Juneteenth, or practice your jazz at the Sunday night jam session. It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Bad Movie Mondays With Michael and Anwar
Opinions on movies — we’ve all got ‘em. Sure, they are subjective, but let’s face it, some movies take harsh critical hits for a reason — they’re just truly terrible. One redeeming quality they do have, however, is the continuous fodder they provide for mocking. At Bad Movie Mondays With Michael and Anwar (Turner and Newton, respectively), these funny co-hosts will provide a running commentary on a crappy flick of their choosing.

Settle in with your drinks and snacks and let these guys guide you through the movie with their comedic commentary. Lights go down and jaws start yapping at 10 p.m. on Monday, June 11 at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Admission is free. Visit crescentphx.com. Amy Young

I’ll Be Gone in The Dark
The true-crime book I’ll Be Gone in The Dark made headlines when its subject, the serial rapist and murderer dubbed the Golden State Killer, was finally caught in Sacramento, California, in April. Sure, it is a bit of a spoiler, but the high-profile arrest was due in no small part to the book’s author, the late Michelle McNamara. She obsessively combed over police reports and conducted hundreds of interviews in her search for the truth. Arizona Republic reporter Barbara VanDenburgh will moderate a public discussion of how McNamara’s efforts led to the killer’s capture.

Start finding the clues at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event. For more information, visit Changing Hands website. Jason Keil

A couple at last year's Juneteenth celebration.EXPAND
A couple at last year's Juneteenth celebration.
Benjamin Leatherman

Juneteenth Celebration
On June 19, 1865, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, thousands of enslaved people in Texas received word that they were finally free. Nicknamed Juneteenth, the anniversary of the date is now an official state holiday in Arizona, and is recognized throughout the country as a celebration of freedom.

Phoenix’s Juneteenth celebration will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at Eastlake Park, which served as a gathering spot for the African-American community during the days of segregation. The free festival features music, dancing, children’s activities, and vendors selling food and crafts. For more information, visit the Juneteenth website. Antonia Farzan

Be the very best, like no one ever was.EXPAND
Be the very best, like no one ever was.
Benjamin Leatheman

Pokémon Go Community Day
Pokémon Go players of the Valley, better start charging your phones. You’ll also want to make room in your Pokédex and start hoarding raspberries, great balls, and ultra balls. That’s because the latest Pokémon Go Community Day happens this weekend and you’ll wanna be prepared.

For those of you who aren’t PoGo die-hards, here’s the deal: Community Days are monthly in-game events allowing players of the popular mobile game the chance to catch ungodly amounts of one particular Pokemon during a three-hour window. This month’s event happens on Saturday, June 16, with Larvitar as the featured creature.

While Larvitars will spawn like mad throughout Arizona, one of the best places to catch ’em all is areas where many people gather, like local parks and malls. As such, Community Day events will take place at Tempe Marketplace, 2000 West Rio Salado Parkway, and Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe.
Be the very best (like no one ever was) from noon until 3 p.m. See the Pokémon Go Live website for more info. Benjamin Leatherman

Beginner jazz lovers welcome.
Beginner jazz lovers welcome.
Courtesy of The Nash

Sunday Night Jam Sessions
Jazz great Artie Shaw once criticized Glenn Miller’s band for being too precise: “His band never made a mistake. And if you never make a mistake, you’re not trying.” In other words, if you play jazz, don’t be afraid to try.

The Nash, at 110 East Roosevelt Street, provides an opportunity for pros and amateurs to make some mistakes and some pretty good music during its Sunday night jam sessions. Instruments are provided. Singers are welcome. So is anyone who just wants to listen. Pianist Pam Morita will lead the jamming on Sunday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Visit the Nash website. Stuart Warner

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >