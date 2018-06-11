5 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Listen up, broke folks, this week you can go Pokémon hunting with friends, celebrate Juneteenth, or practice your jazz at the Sunday night jam session. It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Bad Movie Mondays With Michael and Anwar

Opinions on movies — we’ve all got ‘em. Sure, they are subjective, but let’s face it, some movies take harsh critical hits for a reason — they’re just truly terrible. One redeeming quality they do have, however, is the continuous fodder they provide for mocking. At Bad Movie Mondays With Michael and Anwar (Turner and Newton, respectively), these funny co-hosts will provide a running commentary on a crappy flick of their choosing.

Settle in with your drinks and snacks and let these guys guide you through the movie with their comedic commentary. Lights go down and jaws start yapping at 10 p.m. on Monday, June 11 at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Admission is free. Visit crescentphx.com. Amy Young