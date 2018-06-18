7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

This week you can find your type by celebrating National Typewriter Day, mix booze with bird watching at Birds 'n Beer, or test your '90s show knowledge at Seinfeld Trivia. Best part? It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Martin Walker

What happens when you fail to show up for your bougie cooking vacation in France? You throw your peeps into a panic. That’s exactly what occurred when Monica Felder, the main character in Martin Walker’s A Taste for Vengeance, never makes it to her fancy destination. The book is the 13th novel in the author’s “Bruno, Chief of Police” series that once again finds the small-town, wine-loving cop’s life immersed in mystery and international intrigue.

Stop by the book signing to grab a copy and find out Monica’s fate from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 18, at The Poisoned Pen, 4014 North Goldwater Boulevard in Scottsdale. Admission is free; books for the signing are $25.95. Call 480-947-2974 or visit the Poisoned Pen website. Amy Young

What's up with that? Seinfeld/Courtesy of NBC

Seinfeld Trivia

Whether you know more basic information about George, Kramer, Elaine and Jerry, or can answer more obscure questions about Jerry’s address or Festivus, the Valley Bar’s Seinfeld Trivia night will test your knowledge on the “Show About Nothing.” The next edition on Tuesday, June 19, pits teams of up to six against each other, as you answer questions about episodes and quotes, to win bragging rights and prizes such as muffin tops, black and white cookies, gift cards, Seinfeld swag, or tickets to local shows.

Seinfeld superfan emilythelewis hosts the trivia series, and DJ Shane Kennedy brings fans further into the Seinfeld universe with songs such as Peter, Paul and Mary’s “Lemon Tree.” Sign up for the free event. Doors open at 7 p.m., and trivia begins at 8 p.m. at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. For more information, call 602-368-3121 or go to the Valley Bar website. Laura Latzko

NBA Draft Party

The Phoenix Suns will settle the argument between two 7-footers and former teammates at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix about who will be the number-one pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 21. DeAndre Ayton, who also played one season of college ball at the University of Arizona, assured everyone it will be him. Marvin Bagley III, who did his pro basketball undergraduate work for a year at Duke University, says Ayton’s comments are disrespectful. The last-place Suns are just happy to have the top choice for the first time in team history.

Fans are invited to witness the pick at a free NBA Draft Party at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Register to attend at the Suns website. Stuart Warner

Math Wars

Turns out your guidance counselors were right. Some mathematical know-how really helps in life, if for no other reason than figuring out how many loot boxes you can afford in Overwatch. But math doesn’t have to be boring, says local teacher and experimental educator Joey Grether. Hence his event Math Wars, a competition aimed at multiplying the fun of mathematics.

“I feel that we just need to bring it out of the classroom, make it relevant, and point out that we are all constantly using math, to purchase things, budget our lives, cook in the kitchen,” Grether says. “[So] why not game it? Incentivize it.”

The event, which takes place on Thursday, June 21, at Jobot, 333 East Roosevelt Street, will be centered around a card game similar to War. Two players will draw a single card and the first one to multiply the numerical values of both cards (jacks are 11, queens are 12, and so on) will win each round. Double-elimination tournaments for both kids and adults will be conducted and prizes include more than $200 in cash and gift cards.

Do the math from 6 to 8 p.m. Participation is free. Call 602-281-7127 or see the Facebook event page. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Drink in all those fun bird facts. Rio Salado Audubon Society

Birds ’n Beer

Try happy hour with a twist as the Rio Salado Audubon Center, 3131 South Central Avenue, presents a free Birds ’n Beer shindig from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. You can sample cold beer from Gilbert-based AZ Wilderness Brewing Company, enjoy light refreshments, or purchase additional drinks. Be there by 6:30 p.m. to hear Mark Brehe of the Arizona Forest Service share insights about watershed protections after damaging flooding.

It’s a chance to up your environmental IQ, meet fellow nature advocates, support the local craft brewery scene, and show off your bird brain. Visit the Rio Salado Audubon Center website. Lynn Trimble

Bill Schenck brings the cowboy vibe. Photo: Mountain Shadows

Spirit of the West

Maybe Western art isn’t your thing, because you figure it’s all about spurs and lassos. Put those thoughts to pasture, then make your way to Mountain Shadows, 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. That’s where a lovely breezeway off the resort’s main lobby features an art gallery curated by Reyes Contemporary. Show up anytime on Sunday, June 24, to explore new takes on traditional Americana created by artists Fritz Scholder, Bill Schenck, Jim Rapp, and Richard Laugharn.

Gallery admission is free, and it’s a relaxing way to see artistic interpretations of the West you might have missed in your everyday travels. Visit the Mountain Shadows website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Once indispensable in the office setting, manual typewriters are now dinosaurs. New Times file photo

National Typewriter Day

It’s been 150 years since the U.S. Patent Office approved Christopher Latham Sholes, Carlos Glidden, and Samuel W. Soulé’s design for the typewriter. Since then, the once-ubiquitous office staple has transitioned from being an invaluable tool used by authors, musicians, and poets to bring their thoughts to life, to a relic more often seen gathering dust at your local Goodwill store. But for those who enjoy the nostalgic clack and bing of a carriage return, Changing Hands Phoenix is celebrating National Typewriter Day with a party. There will be demonstrations, discussions, and drink specials at their First Draft Bar.

Bring your white-out from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, at 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Jason Keil