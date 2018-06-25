7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Spent a little too much last week? Don't fret. Get some food-truck fare at the Mesa
“Just Ten”
Wanting women to be a perfect 10 is old-school, at best. On the other hand, seeing work by Arizona’s accomplished women creatives never gets old. Typically, that means having to travel from gallery to gallery. But you can find works by 10 women artists in one place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 25. It’s your last chance to see the free “Just Ten” exhibit at ASU Gammage, 1200 South Forest Avenue in Tempe.
It’s a mix of colorful abstract and realist works ranging from landscapes to figurative art. Featured artists include Laura Cohen-Hogan, Linda Farber, Dyanne Fiorucci, Sandy Garvey, Joyce Hergert, Barbara Bayless Lacy, Marnelle North, Ann Osgood, Beverly Robb, and Carolyn Tolliver. It’s best to call ahead before you go. Visit the ASU event page. Lynn Trimble
Weekly Drawing Night
Calling all casual doodlers, Van Goghs, and everyone in between. Everyone’s favorite late-night coffee joint is hosting a weekly drawing night. Cozy up with a cup of joe on the patio and mingle with other creative souls. Who knows, you may even score some free drawing lessons. Drop
The event is free, but you may want to bring some cash to enjoy some happy hour drinks or ice cream. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
Be Part of What You Love
Show your love for historic Grand Avenue during the free Be Part of What You Love event happening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, at ThirdSpace, 1028 Grand Avenue. You’ll get to hear guest speakers share their Grand Avenue stories, make a little something for a collaborative art project, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
It’s a chance to meet fellow fans of Grand Avenue and learn more about how you can help the area filled with artist studios, historic buildings, street art, small businesses, art galleries, and other wonders. And you can share your Grand Avenue tales, too. Visit the Facebook event page. Lynn Trimble
“Arizona’s Desert Beauty”
See how Arizona artists render Arizona’s high and low deserts in the “Arizona’s Desert Beauty” exhibit at Shemer Art Center, 5005 East Camelback Road. The art show features more than 45 works capturing desert landscapes, trees, plants, and flowers, created in fiber, bronze, colored pencil, photography, fused glass, and other media. Works were selected by Pulitzer
Participating artists include Kimberly Harris, Shachi Kale, Jaime Glasser, Sue Hunter, Sandra Luehrsen, Alice Pelchat, Lauren Cohen-Hagan, and more. Check it out between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Visit the Shemer Art Center website. Lynn Trimble
Free Flow Nights
It’s time to stretch out this summer. Yes, we are talking about free yoga. Mark your calendar for the outdoor yoga series Free Flow Nights.
Class starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, on the lawn at Mountain Shadows, 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. Every Thursday, a different instructor will lead a relaxing session.
The yoga class is free, but bring money or plastic for post-session food and wine specials available at The Living Room. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
First Fiction at First Draft
There, There, the debut novel by Tommy
Read something new at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, at 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event, but there are several VIP packages available that include copies of the novels, a meet and greet, and light refreshments. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Jason Keil
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Mesa
They’re
The event is free and includes live music, but you’ll need money for eats and drinks. Visit the Facebook event page. Lynn Trimble
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!