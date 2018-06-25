7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Spent a little too much last week? Don't fret. Get some food-truck fare at the Mesa Feastival Forest, get down to downward dog at Free Flow Nights, and see the beauty of the desert at “Arizona’s Desert Beauty”. Best part, it's all free.

“Just Ten”

Wanting women to be a perfect 10 is old-school, at best. On the other hand, seeing work by Arizona’s accomplished women creatives never gets old. Typically, that means having to travel from gallery to gallery. But you can find works by 10 women artists in one place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 25. It’s your last chance to see the free “Just Ten” exhibit at ASU Gammage, 1200 South Forest Avenue in Tempe.

It’s a mix of colorful abstract and realist works ranging from landscapes to figurative art. Featured artists include Laura Cohen-Hogan, Linda Farber, Dyanne Fiorucci, Sandy Garvey, Joyce Hergert, Barbara Bayless Lacy, Marnelle North, Ann Osgood, Beverly Robb, and Carolyn Tolliver. It’s best to call ahead before you go. Visit the ASU event page. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Let it draw you in. John Chakravarty

Weekly Drawing Night

Calling all casual doodlers, Van Goghs, and everyone in between. Everyone’s favorite late-night coffee joint is hosting a weekly drawing night. Cozy up with a cup of joe on the patio and mingle with other creative souls. Who knows, you may even score some free drawing lessons. Drop in to Jobot Coffee, 333 East Roosevelt Street, on Monday, June 25 ,and let your creativity flow.

The event is free, but you may want to bring some cash to enjoy some happy hour drinks or ice cream. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Be Part of What You Love

Show your love for historic Grand Avenue during the free Be Part of What You Love event happening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, at ThirdSpace, 1028 Grand Avenue. You’ll get to hear guest speakers share their Grand Avenue stories, make a little something for a collaborative art project, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

It’s a chance to meet fellow fans of Grand Avenue and learn more about how you can help the area filled with artist studios, historic buildings, street art, small businesses, art galleries, and other wonders. And you can share your Grand Avenue tales, too. Visit the Facebook event page. Lynn Trimble

Laura Cohen-Hogan's take on desert life. Lynn Trimble

“Arizona’s Desert Beauty”

See how Arizona artists render Arizona’s high and low deserts in the “Arizona’s Desert Beauty” exhibit at Shemer Art Center, 5005 East Camelback Road. The art show features more than 45 works capturing desert landscapes, trees, plants, and flowers, created in fiber, bronze, colored pencil, photography, fused glass, and other media. Works were selected by Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Jack Dykinga.

Participating artists include Kimberly Harris, Shachi Kale, Jaime Glasser, Sue Hunter, Sandra Luehrsen, Alice Pelchat, Lauren Cohen-Hagan, and more. Check it out between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Visit the Shemer Art Center website. Lynn Trimble

Free Flow Nights

It’s time to stretch out this summer. Yes, we are talking about free yoga. Mark your calendar for the outdoor yoga series Free Flow Nights.

Class starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, on the lawn at Mountain Shadows, 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. Every Thursday, a different instructor will lead a relaxing session.

The yoga class is free, but bring money or plastic for post-session food and wine specials available at The Living Room. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Fact or fiction. Melissa Campana

First Fiction at First Draft

There, There, the debut novel by Tommy Orange, has been hailed by many as the book of the summer. The Oakland, California, author chronicles the journeys of 12 Native Americans on their way to the Big Oakland Powwow. You can hear Orange and his peers Fatima Farheen Mirza (A Place For Us) and Joseph Cassara (The House of Impossible Beauties) read and discuss their work at Changing Hands at the First Fiction at First Draft event.

Read something new at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, at 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event, but there are several VIP packages available that include copies of the novels, a meet and greet, and light refreshments. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Jason Keil

Eat your heart out. Gilbert Town Square Feastival/Facebook

Mesa Feastival Forest

They’re hardly at the top of the foodie culture food chain, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with food trucks. They roll into Pioneer Park, 526 East Main Street in Mesa, every Saturday night for the Mesa Feastival Forest. That’s where you’ll find them from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. Last we heard, that night’s lineup included more than 10 trucks, with offerings that include tacos, ribs, Cajun fare, fry bread, sliders, wings, and more.

The event is free and includes live music, but you’ll need money for eats and drinks. Visit the Facebook event page. Lynn Trimble