menu

Free Things to Do This Week: Pre-Eclipse Party, Autoerotique, Xico Retrospective

Free Things to Do This Week: MFA Summer Show, Karaoke, All-Women Improv


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Free Things to Do This Week: Pre-Eclipse Party, Autoerotique, Xico Retrospective

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Lindsay Roberts, Jason Keil, Lauren Cusimano, Lynn Trimble
Feel the love for Joe Ray and other local artists featured in “Caliente” at Practical Art.EXPAND
Feel the love for Joe Ray and other local artists featured in “Caliente” at Practical Art.
Joe Ray painting (detail)/Photo by Lynn Trimble
A A

This week, money is no issue. So if you feel like hitting Monday night pool party Autoerotique, hearing bilingual poetry, or joining in on a little pre-eclipse party, you can. And it'll cost exactly zero dollars.

“Caliente”
Odds are, you’ve picked up a few Spanish words while living in the Southwest — like caliente, which means hot. It’s also the title of the latest exhibition at Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue. The show features four artists who use vibrant colors inspired by the people of Mexico and the American Southwest.

Participating creatives include Emily Costello, who is a member of the Phoenix Fridas art collective, and Gennaro Garcia, who helped launch the Calle 16 mural project in response to Arizona’s anti-immigrant policies. Artists Joe Ray and Frank Ybarra also capture the beauty of bicultural perspectives.

See the free “Caliente” exhibit between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, August 14. Visit the Practical Art website. Lynn Trimble

Hey, Mr. DJ.
Hey, Mr. DJ.
Maya Day + Nightclub

Autoerotique
Does a Monday night rager of a pool party sounds like just the thing? You might be interested in seeing Autoerotique at Maya Day + Nightclub for the third (and neon night) installment of Maya Night Swim.

Steve LeVine Entertainment presents the DJ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday, August 14, at 7333 East Indian Plaza in Scottsdale. Admission is free for the 21-and-over event, but registration is required at eventbrite.com, as there is a limited amount of complimentary entries with RSVP. VIP tables are available.

For more, call 480-625-0528 or see the Maya Day + Nightclub website. Lauren Cusimano

Get your kitsch fix when collector Cynthia deVillemarette shares her Harwood Steiger insights at Scottsdale Civic Center Library.EXPAND
Get your kitsch fix when collector Cynthia deVillemarette shares her Harwood Steiger insights at Scottsdale Civic Center Library.
Harwood Steiger design/Courtesy of Cynthia deVillemarette

“I’m a Harwood Steiger Addict”
Cynthia deVillemarette is an avid collector of textile work by 20th-century fabric designer and silkscreen artist Harwood Steiger, who worked for many years in Tubac, Arizona.

Related Stories

From the 1950s to the 1970s, Steiger created myriad designs incorporating birds, plants, and other staples of the Southwestern landscape.

She will give her insights about those Midcentury Modern designs during a free presentation titled “I’m a Harwood Steiger Addict” at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. It’s happening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

DeVillemarette’s presentation highlights details of Steiger’s life and creative process, plus samples of his work from her extensive collection. Visit the SMoCA website. Lynn Trimble

Ironing Las Guayaveras II by Frank Ybarra.EXPAND
Ironing Las Guayaveras II by Frank Ybarra.
Courtesy of Xico Arte y Cultura.

“Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years”
With careers spanning two decades in the Valley’s creative scene, artists Martin Moreno and Joe Ray are in a league of their own. But they’re also part of Xico Arte y Cultura, 1008 East Buckeye Road, Suite 220. The multidisciplinary arts group was founded by Native American and Chicano artists in 1975.

See work from its permanent collection during the free opening reception for “Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years,” which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18. The show includes diverse print media from serigraphs to woodcuts, with works that explore politics, pain, heritage, and understanding.

Featured artists include Damien Charette, Baje Whitethorne, Randy Kemp, Larry Yanez, and Dora Hernandez, to name a few. Visit the Xico Inc. website. Lynn Trimble

Cupcake!
Forget the single-serving dessert. Cupcake! is a south Scottsdale monthly fetish-themed dance party.

The elektro, industrial, EDM, darkwave, and bass-heavy party features resident DJs Self.Destukt, Betty Blackheart, and ///she/// — as well as a themed photo booth, roaming photography and video, a best-dressed contest, a no-pants dance-off, go-go dancers, giveaways, and drink specials. Fetish, drag, goth, or just dark clothing in general is encouraged.

Darkness rules from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, August 18, at The Rogue Bar, 423 North Scottsdale Road. Entry is $6 or free before 10 p.m. with a RSVP from the Facebook event page. Call 602-733-3208 for more information. Lauren Cusimano

Poesia en Voz Alta
Calling all bilingual storytellers and poets, Spanish speakers, and lovers of languages.

On Saturday, August 19, the microphone at Palabras will be open to all for Poesia en Voz Alta, or poetry in high voice. From 7 to 9 p.m., ven a disfrutar de una noche de poesía y letras or, ahem, come enjoy a night of poetry and storytelling. Tell your story, read your poems, or just listen at 1738 East McDowell Road. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Partial eclipse of the heart.
Partial eclipse of the heart.
Gustaaf Prins via Flickr/CC

Pre-Eclipse Party
It isn’t a party without some corona, right? But don’t expect ice-cold cervezas with a wedge of lime at the Pre-Eclipse Party at the Arizona Museum of Natural History. The corona at this party refers to the outer atmosphere of the sun, which will be visible during the total solar eclipse taking place on Monday, August 21. The family-friendly celebration on Saturday, August 19, will prepare you for this rare celestial event. The museum is working with Arizona State University to put together some festivities that are out of this world. You can learn about telescopes, pinhole camera viewers, and life in alien worlds. And you can make your own model eclipse.

This educational and interactive event starts at 1 p.m. at 53 North Macdonald in Mesa. The party is free with the price of museum admission. For more information, visit the Arizona Museum of Natural History website. Jason Keil

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Practical Art
More Info
More Info

5070 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-264-1414

www.practical-art.com

miles
Maya Day & Nightclub
More Info
More Info

7333 E. Indian Plaza
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-625-0528

www.mayaclubaz.com

miles
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
More Info
More Info

7374 E. Second St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-994-2787

www.smoca.org

miles
Xico Arte y Cultura
More Info
More Info

1008 E. Buckeye Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85034

480-833-5875

xicoinc.org

miles
Rogue Bar
More Info
More Info

423 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

480-947-3580

www.theroguebar.com

miles
Palabras Librería/Bookstore
More Info
More Info

1023 Grand Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85007

www.facebook.com/Palabrasbookstore/?fref=ts

miles
Arizona Museum of Natural History
More Info
More Info

53 N. Macdonald St.
Mesa, AZ 85201

480-644-2230

www.azmnh.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >