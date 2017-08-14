Free Things to Do This Week: Pre-Eclipse Party, Autoerotique, Xico Retrospective

Feel the love for Joe Ray and other local artists featured in “Caliente” at Practical Art.

This week, money is no issue. So if you feel like hitting Monday night pool party Autoerotique, hearing bilingual poetry, or joining in on a little pre-eclipse party, you can. And it'll cost exactly zero dollars.

“Caliente”

Odds are, you’ve picked up a few Spanish words while living in the Southwest — like caliente, which means hot. It’s also the title of the latest exhibition at Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue. The show features four artists who use vibrant colors inspired by the people of Mexico and the American Southwest.

Participating creatives include Emily Costello, who is a member of the Phoenix Fridas art collective, and Gennaro Garcia, who helped launch the Calle 16 mural project in response to Arizona’s anti-immigrant policies. Artists Joe Ray and Frank Ybarra also capture the beauty of bicultural perspectives.

See the free “Caliente” exhibit between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, August 14. Visit the Practical Art website. Lynn Trimble

Hey, Mr. DJ. Maya Day + Nightclub

Autoerotique

Does a Monday night rager of a pool party sounds like just the thing? You might be interested in seeing Autoerotique at Maya Day + Nightclub for the third (and neon night) installment of Maya Night Swim.

Steve LeVine Entertainment presents the DJ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday, August 14, at 7333 East Indian Plaza in Scottsdale. Admission is free for the 21-and-over event, but registration is required at eventbrite.com, as there is a limited amount of complimentary entries with RSVP. VIP tables are available.

For more, call 480-625-0528 or see the Maya Day + Nightclub website. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Get your kitsch fix when collector Cynthia deVillemarette shares her Harwood Steiger insights at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Harwood Steiger design/Courtesy of Cynthia deVillemarette

“I’m a Harwood Steiger Addict”

Cynthia deVillemarette is an avid collector of textile work by 20th-century fabric designer and silkscreen artist Harwood Steiger, who worked for many years in Tubac, Arizona.

From the 1950s to the 1970s, Steiger created myriad designs incorporating birds, plants, and other staples of the Southwestern landscape.

She will give her insights about those Midcentury Modern designs during a free presentation titled “I’m a Harwood Steiger Addict” at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard. It’s happening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

DeVillemarette’s presentation highlights details of Steiger’s life and creative process, plus samples of his work from her extensive collection. Visit the SMoCA website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Ironing Las Guayaveras II by Frank Ybarra. Courtesy of Xico Arte y Cultura.

“Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years”

With careers spanning two decades in the Valley’s creative scene, artists Martin Moreno and Joe Ray are in a league of their own. But they’re also part of Xico Arte y Cultura, 1008 East Buckeye Road, Suite 220. The multidisciplinary arts group was founded by Native American and Chicano artists in 1975.

See work from its permanent collection during the free opening reception for “Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years,” which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18. The show includes diverse print media from serigraphs to woodcuts, with works that explore politics, pain, heritage, and understanding.

Featured artists include Damien Charette, Baje Whitethorne, Randy Kemp, Larry Yanez, and Dora Hernandez, to name a few. Visit the Xico Inc. website. Lynn Trimble

Fetish, drag, and goth are all welcome. Melissa Fossum

Cupcake!

Forget the single-serving dessert. Cupcake! is a south Scottsdale monthly fetish-themed dance party.

The elektro, industrial, EDM, darkwave, and bass-heavy party features resident DJs Self.Destukt, Betty Blackheart, and ///she/// — as well as a themed photo booth, roaming photography and video, a best-dressed contest, a no-pants dance-off, go-go dancers, giveaways, and drink specials. Fetish, drag, goth, or just dark clothing in general is encouraged.

Darkness rules from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, August 18, at The Rogue Bar, 423 North Scottsdale Road. Entry is $6 or free before 10 p.m. with a RSVP from the Facebook event page. Call 602-733-3208 for more information. Lauren Cusimano

Poesia en Voz Alta

Calling all bilingual storytellers and poets, Spanish speakers, and lovers of languages.

On Saturday, August 19, the microphone at Palabras will be open to all for Poesia en Voz Alta, or poetry in high voice. From 7 to 9 p.m., ven a disfrutar de una noche de poesía y letras or, ahem, come enjoy a night of poetry and storytelling. Tell your story, read your poems, or just listen at 1738 East McDowell Road. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Partial eclipse of the heart. Gustaaf Prins via Flickr/CC

Pre-Eclipse Party

It isn’t a party without some corona, right? But don’t expect ice-cold cervezas with a wedge of lime at the Pre-Eclipse Party at the Arizona Museum of Natural History. The corona at this party refers to the outer atmosphere of the sun, which will be visible during the total solar eclipse taking place on Monday, August 21. The family-friendly celebration on Saturday, August 19, will prepare you for this rare celestial event. The museum is working with Arizona State University to put together some festivities that are out of this world. You can learn about telescopes, pinhole camera viewers, and life in alien worlds. And you can make your own model eclipse.

This educational and interactive event starts at 1 p.m. at 53 North Macdonald in Mesa. The party is free with the price of museum admission. For more information, visit the Arizona Museum of Natural History website. Jason Keil