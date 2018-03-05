5 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

It pays to be cheap. This week, cheapskates can explore how the movie industry has influenced fashion, join in the boozy Brides of March bar crawl, or get your literary fill with a road trip to Tucson Festival. You won't pay a cent. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Cheap Food and Sex

Film titles are weird. If we can remember them at all, they seem designed to confuse us into staying away. (Current examples: Annihilation, Beast of Burden, Flower, Journey’s End.) But plays often have more satisfying, alluring names, like Cheap Food and Sex, a new script by Micki Shelton and Colin Druce-McFadden, which gives us warm fuzzies. Even if we can’t literally snack and smash in the theater, it’s fun to think about.

The show features two adults and their parents trying to get along in the context of offbeat self-healing practices in the desert. Ultimately, they learn to laugh. So will you, at a free reading Monday, March 5, at Theatre Artists Studio, 4848 East Cactus Road. Showtime is 7 p.m. Visit the Studio Phoenix website or call 602-765-0120. Julie Peterson