5 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

So you don't have cash? You can still dabble in the occult at Café Tarot, mix brunch with DJ Kim E Fresh, or check out a student art show at the Heard Museum. Best part? It costs zero dollars. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.
Café Tarot
Even if you’ve never had or performed a tarot reading, it’s hard to argue against the intrigue of the cards themselves. Each deck used in this divination process has its own artwork, numerology, and symbols that converge to provide insights into the unknown. At Café Tarot, you can gather with interested parties from the card-curious to the tarot-savvy to learn more about this practice.
Hosted by the Ordo
Unlock mystical mysteries from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, at ThirdSpace, 1028 Grand Avenue. Admission is free. Visit the Facebook event page. Amy Young
Trivia and Taps Tuesday
You’re smarter than all your friends, right? Prove it at DeSoto Central Market’s Trivia and Taps Tuesday. Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can put your drinking and your thinking to the test with a quiz by Front Row Trivia Live.
Arrive a little early for happy hour, which runs from 3 to 7, when DeSoto offers $5 pitchers of Blue Moon.
The questioning goes down at 915 North Central Avenue. For more information (or to challenge your friends to an intellectual beat-down), visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
2018 American Indian Student Art Show & Sale
Show your support for young emerging artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 23, when the Heard Museum Guild presents a free public preview for it 2018 American Indian Student Art Show & Sale. The event features traditional and fine art made by students in grades 7-12. All hail from American Indian communities, located primarily in Arizona and New Mexico.
“Many schools don’t have art programs so this gives kids an avenue for making and showing artwork,” says guild volunteer Jane Przeslica. “Several past participants have become established artists who show and sell their work at Heard Museum fairs.”
Art sales start the next day and run through Monday, March 26, at the Heard Museum, 2301 North Central Avenue. Przeslica says. Visit the Heard website. Lynn Trimble
“Art of the Ride”
In the “Art of the Ride” exhibition at Sky Harbor Airport, Mesa creative David Manje shares a memory alongside an original oil painting.
“I was 14 when my father bought my first motorcycle,” Manje writes. “It ended up a wreck. Yet, I was still lured to the powerful pleasure of the ride and beauty of the machine.”
See that work — alongside others inspired by motorcycles — at the art gallery located on the third floor of Terminal 4, 3400 East Sky Harbor Boulevard. The free exhibition runs through Monday, May 28, and gallery hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit the Sky Harbor website. Lynn Trimble
DJ Kim E Fresh
There are only a handful of things better than brunch. As if the bottomless mimosas weren’t sufficient to get us out of bed, Mowry & Cotton’s take on the late-morning meal also includes DJ Kim E Fresh.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, she’ll mix funk, disco, hip-hop, and reggae like it’s child’s play at 6000 East Camelback Road in Scottsdale. Food and beverage costs vary, but there’s no cover. See the Mowry & Cotton website for details or call 480-423-2530. Melina Zuñiga
