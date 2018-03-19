5 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

So you don't have cash? You can still dabble in the occult at Café Tarot, mix brunch with DJ Kim E Fresh, or check out a student art show at the Heard Museum. Best part? It costs zero dollars. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Café Tarot

Even if you’ve never had or performed a tarot reading, it’s hard to argue against the intrigue of the cards themselves. Each deck used in this divination process has its own artwork, numerology, and symbols that converge to provide insights into the unknown. At Café Tarot, you can gather with interested parties from the card-curious to the tarot-savvy to learn more about this practice.

Hosted by the Ordo Helicali , the event gives attendees a chance to talk about other esoteric and occult practices — and engage spirited and challenging conversation. The group also accepts unwanted tarot decks to add to its growing library.