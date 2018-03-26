5 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

What can you do for free? A lot. Here's your guide to going out on a budget this week, featuring the 2018 African Festival, practicing downward dog, and helping make Wikipedia more gender-inclusive. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is a controversial one. It presents the right to keep and bear arms, and its tenets are polarizing. When author Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz visits Changing Hands to talk about her book, Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment, it’s an opportunity to learn about its history.
Loaded lifts the veil on popular myths about gun culture to dig into the story behind the amendment and how it took shape. In it, Dunbar-Ortiz examines the racial aspects of its development, and how it has affected people of color.
The San Francisco-based writer will sign and discuss the book at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, at 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. Admission is free; books are $16.95. Call 480-730-0205 or visit the Changing Hands website. Amy Young
Swapna Das
Swapna Das explores the Buddhist concept of “10 Worlds” in her latest exhibition. Her circle-shaped charcoal drawings and paintings address 10 aspects of the human condition through figurative and abstract imagery.
Born and raised in New Delhi, India, Das moved to the U.S. in 2011, and completed her master of fine arts degree at ASU. See her work between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, at Vault Gallery inside the library for ASU’s downtown campus, which is located in the University Center building at 411 North Central Avenue. The free exhibit runs through Sunday, May 13. Visit the ASU Event page. Lynn Trimble
Free Flow Nights
Spring is for getting your shit together. Think of it like a re-up for your failed New Year’s resolution. If you resolved to practice more yoga, for instance, mark your calendar for the outdoor yoga series Free Flow Nights.
Class starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, on the lawn at Mountain Shadows, 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. Every Thursday, a different instructor will lead a relaxing session.
The yoga class is free. Post-session food and wine specials will be available at The Living Room. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts
ASU Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon
Power, knowledge, art, and community — these are four words that artist Meredith Wren called to mind when describing the ASU Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. The free gathering will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 30. That’s when Wren, who’s also a faculty member at the university, will lead the charge to update, correct, and improve Wikipedia pages for artists who identify as women, as well as non-traditional, non-represented genders.
Bring your laptop to the Tempe campus’ Design North building, 810 South Forest Mall, if you’d like to help make some changes. No Wikipedia editing experience is required. Visit the Facebook event page. Lynn Trimble
2018 African Festival
Black girl magic is real, and the African Association of Arizona is here to prove it. Since 1992, the organization has connected thousands of people from different cultures to learn about and celebrate Africa. On Saturday, March 31, it will present the 2018 African Festival. It’s an all-day affair featuring dance performances, food, and music.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North High School, 1101 East Thomas Road. Admission is free. To learn more about the event, visit the Facebook event page. Melina Zuñiga
