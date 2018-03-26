5 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

What can you do for free? A lot. Here's your guide to going out on a budget this week, featuring the 2018 African Festival, practicing downward dog, and helping make Wikipedia more gender-inclusive. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.



Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is a controversial one. It presents the right to keep and bear arms, and its tenets are polarizing. When author Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz visits Changing Hands to talk about her book, Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment, it’s an opportunity to learn about its history.

Loaded lifts the veil on popular myths about gun culture to dig into the story behind the amendment and how it took shape. In it, Dunbar-Ortiz examines the racial aspects of its development, and how it has affected people of color.