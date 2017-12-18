6 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

No cash? No problem. Spend less cash and spend more time doing things like listening to soft rock tunes at Sunset Cruise or letting your freak flag fly at the Winter is Glamorous Party. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Open Voice Latinx

Phoenix Art Museum is giving Latinx artists, community members, and staff a chance to speak up.

On Wednesday, December 20, Open Voice Latinx puts the spotlight on community members as they give a personal tour of their art at the museum and explain what it means to them. It’s a fresh way to look at art — and it opens up dialogue about current issues.

The tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, and there’s no charge for the museum after 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Phoenix Art Museum website. Lindsay Roberts

See the desert in a new way. Jake Early

Printed Desert

When Jake Early creates art through a serigraph process, he often draws on emotions he’s felt while traveling through Arizona. His newest series of desert-focused work, “Printed Desert,” will show at Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue, through Sunday, December 31.



Early tries to draw attention to objects and places that are often overlooked. His latest pieces showcase various desert cactuses, the shadows they cast, and their varying shapes and colors. The exhibition is free to the public and open during the shop/gallery’s business hours, which run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 602-264-1414 or see the Practical Art website. Laura Latzko

Sunset Cruise

Crazy for smooth tunes, warm breezes, and cocktails on the Lido Deck? Head over to Crescent Ballroom and hop on the Sunset Cruise. DJs Justin Graham, Dana Armstrong, Brandon McMahon, and TK Nicholson have the easy listening hits that will truly float your boat.

“Expect to see palm trees, cruise wear, rattan items, and old video footage of hang gliding, windsurfing, ’70s wine commercials, and more,” describes Armstrong. “Exploring this music genre is an excursion of its own. It’s like a never-ending goldmine of glorious but under-recognized music and awesome album covers.”

Wind down from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, at 308 North Second Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Crescent Ballroom website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Mix it up with minimalism. Courtesy of Shortcut Gallery

Shelly Sazdanoff

You know the phrase “less is more”? Shelly Sazdanoff’s exhibition at the Shortcut Gallery is the perfect example.

Sazdanoff utilizes everyday materials, like linen and concrete, that are woven together to create a three-dimensional texture across her canvas. Her minimalist, mixed-media work aims to create a tangible balance of fluidity and contrast.

Check out Sazdanoff’s pieces at the opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 22, at 5538 North Seventh Street, #120. For more information, visit the Shortcut Gallery website. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Explore the playful side of porcelain at ASU Art Museum Ceramic Research Center. Arnold Zimmerman/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Spielraum 122: Art Meets Industry

Couple the German words for play (spiel) and room (raum), and you’ve got the name for the newest exhibition at the ASU Art Museum Ceramic Research Center: “Spielraum 122: Art Meets Industry.” It’s a playful take on porcelain’s complex materiality, historical uses, and cultural relevance. You probably associate porcelain with your grandmother’s china cabinet. But the five artists in this exhibition see porcelain’s broader possibilities.

Head to the Brickyard, 699 South Mill Avenue in Tempe, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, to see how these artists pushed the boundaries of the medium during time spent at a porcelain factory in Triptis, Germany. One was inspired by hubcaps, and another by ocean life. The free exhibition continues through February 3, 2018. See the ASU Art Museum website. Lynn Trimble

Get wiggy with it. Jeremiah Toller

Obscura Dance Night Winter is Glamorous (WIG) Party

Get your wigs, kids, because after a hiatus, the Obscura Dance Night Winter is Glamorous (WIG) Party is back.

Rips Ales & Cocktails, 3045 North 16th Street, will host the hairpiece-themed party. DJ Court will soundtrack the evening with synthpop, Britpop, New Wave, and indie. In the spirit of holiday giving, there will be ticket giveaways for upcoming concerts like Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Real Estate, and STFKR.

The 21-and-up event will kick off at 8:30 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 23. There is no cover charge before 9 p.m., and it’s $5 after. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

