Free Events This Week in Phoenix: Tiny Dances, "Facing West," Birds n' Beer

EXPAND Tiny Dance performed during Breaking Ground 2017 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Carlos Velarde

Pockets feeling a little lighter than usual? Don't sweat it, Phoenix. Your guide to free fun from May 15 to 21 is here. And whether your idea of a perfect evening is boozing it up with some birds, watching live dance performances atop a tiny stage, or exploring the feminine side of the Wild West, there's something for you that costs exactly zero dollars. For more things to do, see our curated calendar of events.

Tiny Dances

Do your best happy dance, because CONDER/dance is bringing its Tiny Dances back to Tempe. They’re short, original works performed atop 4-by-4-foot stages. Basically, they’re small boxes, which forces choreographers to get extra creative. You could say they’ve got to think on top of the box.

Check out Tiny Dances at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16. They’re part of the Performance with a View series, which happens in an intimate space overlooking Tempe Town Lake. Tuesday’s performance is free, but get there early, because space is limited.