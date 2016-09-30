Gabriel and Isaac Fortoul of 40Owls on How They Manifest Beauty Through Art

EXPAND Closing out 100 Creatives? The Fortouls. Courtesy of the Fortoul Brothers

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 1. The Fortoul Brothers.

Gabriel and Isaac Fortoul resist boundaries.

Whether you deem it commitment-averse or limitless is no matter. The Colombian-born brothers have made a name for themselves through their art, recognizable by its heavy black outlines, strong yet simple color palettes, and figures with bending limbs and almond-shaped eyes.

They were raised on the East Coast — or as they more eloquently describe it, "in the vision and manifestation of ethereal beings." It was after moving to Phoenix from New Jersey in the wake of 9/11 that the duo delved into the arts. Later, they founded their nomadic gallery project, 40Owls.

Theirs is a unique approach, they concede. "All beings on this earth are gifted with creativity, yet choose different paths of expression," the Fortouls say.

Since then, they've moved around and across the country, showing art in Los Angeles, New York, and here in the Valley, where two exhibitions have been must-attend events for the arts community.

"We are merely a vessel for its creation," they say of their work. "The images reveal themselves differently depending on the viewer."

And the pair continues finding new ways of connecting with viewers. The Fortouls have shown work at FORM Arcosanti, painted a mini-mural in Central Phoenix alley, and hosted a pop-up gallery show that saw 30 paper teardrops installed alongside paintings and drawings inside an industrial space. They've released snapback hats adorned with their strong geometric imagery, T-shirts teeming with their illustrations.

As they continue to experiment with how and where they present their work, the Fortouls think beyond the concrete creations when considering what might be their greatest accomplishment thus far.

They resist a definitive answer and bypass their work altogether. They agree: "Our greatest accomplishment is being born and gifted the keys to the universe together with all."

EXPAND Work by the Fortouls. Courtesy of the Fortoul Brothers

We came to Phoenix with a pocket full of kindling and became one with the desert flame.

We make art because we breathe and manifest beauty from the fire within.

We are productive when our minds are clear, our hearts full, and our voice that of a dragon.

Our inspiration wall is fluid and breaks down barriers. It is a gateway revealing all the gifts and wonders of life and a place where time does not exist.

We've learned most from all lives, past and present, while laying the seeds for the future.

Great art creates synergy and balance between all beings while simultaneously searching for universal answers.

The Phoenix creative scene is thriving as we collectively raise our consciousness and fully connect with the land.

