The Best Man Offers Laughter in the Face of Danger

The Best Man is a long, talky peek behind the scenes of a presidential primary in 1960 Philadelphia. If audiences attending the Compass Players’ performance were voting for one of the two candidates in Gore Vidal’s preachy play, rather than being entertained by them, it’s likely that Matthew Cary’s Joseph Cantwell would win by a landslide. His actorly opponent, Steve Murphy, turns in a nicely tuned performance — think Henry Fonda by way of Jack Benny — but his scenes are saddled with stodgy direction and a lesser supporting cast than Cary, whose scenes and fellow players belong to a different production.

The play unfolds in a pair of hotel suites (actually the same set, wedged into a black box at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts and laboriously reset between scenes), where populist Southern senator Cantwell and Honest Abe liberal candidate William Russell duke it out with their staffs, their wives, a former president, and eventually one another. The banter and situations are occasionally timely, particularly when talk turns to honest presidents and clean campaigning, and commentary on atheism and liberalism are as fresh as Democratic daisies. Not so fresh are references to Joseph Alsop, Jack Parr, and Hamlet, all of which clunked to the floor without a laugh on opening night.