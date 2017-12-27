73 Nominees Named for Governor's Arts Awards

Liliana Gomez is one of 13 nominees for the artist award.

More than 70 individuals and organizations have been nominated for the 2018 Governor's Arts Awards, which recognize significant achievement and contributions to Arizona arts and culture. More than half the nominees are based in metro Phoenix.

The awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization, in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Arizona Citizens for the Arts announced the nominees in a press release issued on Wednesday, December 20.

Awards are presented in the following categories: Artist, Arts in Education Individual, Arts in Education Organization/School, Small Business, Large Business, Community, Individual, and Philanthropy.