Grotto Gallery Will Open in Tempe's FABRIC Fashion Center in October

A new arts venue called Grotto Gallery is opening in Tempe this October. The gallery will be housed inside the Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center, also called FABRIC, which opened in late 2016.

The FABRIC building is located at 132 East Sixth Street, where the City of Tempe formerly operated a performing arts space. Past tenants include Childsplay and Stray Cat Theatre.

The Grotto Gallery will occupy a 600-square-foot space on the basement level, near the west entrance for the building.